MORE NEW Restaurants Are Opening Across the Country!

Orlando, FL – White Castle

The first-ever White Castle opened in September of 1921. Nearly 100 years later, the chain is bracing to open the doors to its largest free-standing restaurant ever—and it’s castle themed. The 4,567-square-foot restaurant will feature a modern industrial-style design with indoor and outdoor seating. Two drive-thru lanes will offer customers speedy and safe ways to enjoy some of the fast-food chain’s iconic sliders. Construction is currently under way near Walt Disney World in the southwest area of Orlando, with a targeted opening of spring 2021.

Reston, VA – Matchbox

The regional wood-fired pizza franchise Matchbox just announced plans to move into Reston early next year. The franchise just signed a lease for 1900 Reston Metro Plaza Drive in Suite 100, according to a statement from a public relations agency representing Matchbox. “The space is 5,500 square feet and offers expansive patio dining,” the agency said in an email. “The veteran D.C. restaurant group is currently focused on regional expansion within the DMV, targeting smaller, neighborhood-focused properties.”

Louisville, KY – Maple Street Biscuit Co.

The vacant Yang Kee Noodle building in the Highlands will be occupied by Louisville’s first Maple Street Biscuit Co., a restaurant serving biscuits, salads, coffee and other “comfort food with a modern twist.” The building at 1004 Bardstown Road has been vacant since the Asian stir fry concept closed in February 2019.

Hialeah, FL – Chick-fil-A

Seven new Chick-fil-A restaurants soon will open from West Boca to Miami-Dade, employing 700 people and offering South Floridians plenty of additional sites to get fresh chicken sandwiches. “In total, these restaurants will create more than 700 full- and part-time job opportunities in South Florida,” the company said in a statement. “Chick-fil-A expects to continue this strong growth in the South Florida market for the years to come with a focus on the greater Miami area.”

Fort Worth, TX – Towne Grill

Restaurateur Felipe Armenta, operator of three local restaurants including the Tavern, will open a new bar-and-grill early next year in Alliance Town Center in far north Fort Worth. Towne Grill will be similar to the Tavern, his original Fort Worth restaurant, Armenta said. It will open at 9365 Rain Lily Trail, a former location of the Kansas-based Houlihan’s chain.

Pensacola, FL – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced Wednesday it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop 50 new restaurants over the next several years across the Southeast. As part of this agreement, Freddy’s will grow its footprint throughout the Florida west coast and panhandle, with locations currently under development and slated to open next year in Pensacola and Tampa.

