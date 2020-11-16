More MOOYAH in Madison: Multi-Unit Franchise Owners Open Fourth Madison Location

The Bergeson Family is Opening Another “Better Burger” Restaurant Location with a Refreshed Design

Madison, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” franchise, is opening its fourth restaurant in Madison on November 16th to continue to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in the Badger state. The restaurant is located at 605 Junction Road and will mark the fourth MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant owned by the Bergeson family. The new location will feature the refreshed design, showcasing new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards and a new logo.

Josh and Lucas, along with their father Randy Bergeson, opened Wisconsin’s first MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes in 2015. Prior to joining the MOOYAH brand, Randy managed Hardee’s and Culver’s locations and then opened three of his own Subways in southwest Wisconsin. It was after Lucas graduated from college that he suggested the family open a restaurant together. After exploring different franchise options, the trio loved MOOYAH’s simple, customizable menu and the idea of bringing the brand to an untapped market, giving them boundless opportunities for expansion.

“MOOYAH has been so well-received by the community since we opened our first restaurant. We attribute a lot of our success to the people we have promoted from within and our team’s commitment to exceed our Guests’ expectations day in and day out,” said Josh Bergeson. “Our general managers are truly a great extension of our ownership group and are a part of our MOOYAH family. We would not be able to continue to expand and thrive if it wasn’t for them.”

MOOYAH’s appeal to young families initially attracted the Bergesons to the brand, and they have continued to see their locations become family favorites in Madison over the last five years.

“The Bergeson family is a great example of how multi-unit, family owners can thrive with the MOOYAH model,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes President Tony Darden. “The family will have four restaurants open in just five years, so they’ve clearly found their place in Madison by getting involved with their community, treating employees right and providing Guests with the best experience possible.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with ten free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2019, MOOYAH ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers and Shakers and on Franchise Dictionary’s Top 100 Game Changers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

