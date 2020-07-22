MORE Launches COVID Advisory for Hospitality Industry

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) MORE Management, LLC today announced the launch of MORE Health ( www.morehealth.care ). Based in Las Vegas, MORE Management owns interests in restaurants, nightlife venues, and a private membership club with two thousand members.

The COVID service is a result of the company’s principals seeking to secure reliable information on demand for reopening, answering employee concerns, and to develop plans required by cities where they operate.

MORE Health provides consulting for hospitality clients needing answers to their COVID questions. The company has retained the services of medical doctors with significant experience treating COVID patients and advising state and local governments on reopening policies.

The team has professional a?liations with the University of Michigan, Yale Medical School and Johns Hopkins University.

“Our physicians have worked in COVID ICUs, directly advised governors, large corporations, and are at the forefront of the response to the crisis. We couldn’t find a single source so we as- sembled our own team and now are making it available to others,” added Peter Klamka, founder of MORE Management.

MORE Health provides a suite of services provided by medical doctors including video chats with COVID experts, online education for staff, assistance drafting reopening plans, and site visits.

