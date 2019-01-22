More beers on tap at new Hanover Township brewhouse

Changes are brewing in the Valley Plaza shopping center in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

Grazie Italian Grill, formerly known as Taste of Italy Bar & Grill for 17 years, on Jan. 16 changed its name again — this time to Grazie Brewhouse & Restaurant.

The change follows Grazie’s attainment of a brewery license in June and its plans to serve four of its own beers on draft by the end of the month, owner Franco Grisafi said.

“I’ve always wanted to brew my own beer and I’m just really excited people are liking it,” Grisafi said.

Since June, the 1860 Catasauqua Road restaurant has been partnering with Great Barn Brewery in Kintnersville, Bucks County, to produce its first flagship beer, Grazie Lite, Grisafi said. Test batches are brewed at the restaurant.

Grazie Lite has proven popular and the restaurant now hopes to introduce three more beers, including a pale ale and some type of dark beer, by the end of the month.

“[Great Barn] is really good at what they do and have been really helpful through all of this,” said Grisafi, who develops the recipes.

Grazie’s beers are only available at the restaurant, but Grisafi notes that if the brews take off, they also could be offered “down the line” at Vivo Italian Kitchen, the year-old restaurant his father, Nicolo Grisafi, and brother, Paolo Grisafi, operate on Crackersport Road in South Whitehall Township.

Grazie, which means “thank you” in Italian, transitioned from Taste of Italy last winter following Franco’s purchase of the restaurant from his father.

Nicolo’s other brother, Joe Grisafi, operates Corked Bar, Grill & Nightclub in Bethlehem and Joey G’s Italian Kitchen in Whitehall Township.

In addition to changing the restaurant’s name, Nicolo also has introduced new menu items and a new look at Grazie.

“We don’t want to be known as strictly an Italian restaurant because that’s not what we are,” Franco said. “So, we’ve added more tavern-style dishes such as pretzel bites and an onion ring tower. We’re also now featuring filet mignon.”

Aesthetic changes include new artwork, window graphics, dining room chairs and the removal of a partition in the front dining area.

“We wanted to open the front of the restaurant up a bit,” Franco said.

In addition to the Grazie beers, which will occupy four of the bar’s eight taps, diners also will enjoy a wider selection of Pennsylvania craft beverages, including beers from Weyerbacher Brewing Co. in Easton, spirits from Eight Oaks Craft Distillers in New Tripoli and wines from Setter Ridge Winery in Greenwich Township, Berks County. More than 25 bottle beer varieties are available.

“I love supporting local businesses that make this area great,” Franco said.

Grazie, which will host an accordianist on Valentine’s Day, offers happy hour specials 4-6:30 p.m. weekdays. Specials include $15 pitchers (beer, sangria or magarita), $5 snacks (six wings, loaded fries, calamari and more), $4 cocktails and martinis and $3 well drinks. Info: grazieitalian.com.

