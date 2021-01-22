More and More New Restaurants Are Opening Across the Country!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Montgomery, AL – Buffalo’s Café

A new restaurant will be coming to The Shoppes at EastChase later this year. Buffalo’s Cafe, an Atlanta-based family style restaurant, will open this spring, EastChase said in a statement. The restaurant offers “fresh buffalo-style chicken wings and sauces in a family-friendly restaurant environment.” It also has other items like burgers, tacos, salads and build-your-own rice bowls on the menu. EastChase officials said this will be the restaurant’s first location in Alabama.

Pasco, WA – Costa Vida

Russ Cazier, the owner of a string of Subway and Costa Vida restaurants in Eastern Washington and Oregon, is bringing the Costa Vida fresh Mexican brand to Pasco. The newest Costa Vida will occupy a space Cazier first leased more than a year ago at 6627 Burden Blvd., next to Proof Kitchen and The Sushi House. Cazier owns and operates 25 Subway restaurants in Richland, Pasco, Walla Walla, Zillah, Toppenish, Moses Lake, Hermiston, Umatilla, Milton-Freewater and Pendleton through Kennewick-based Cazier Enterprises Inc.

Delaware, OH – Sheetz

Central Ohio’s first Sheetz restaurant and convenience store is expected to open April 6 in Delaware, according to a Jan. 14 news release from the company. The store, at 710 Sunbury Road, will be the first of 14 set to open through 2025, the news release said. Each store is expected to employ 30, with most of the positions full time, the release said. Sheetz, which is based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, also intends to work with nonprofits within the communities where stores operate to support scholastic and community efforts.

Dubuque, IA – Gino’s East

After a multi-year delay, plans to bring a Chicago-based pizza chain to Dubuque’s Millwork District seem to have hit their stride. A Gino’s East location will open this spring in the Novelty Iron Works Building, 333 E. 10th St., according to franchise operators Dave and Kathleen Patterson.

San Antonio, TX – Kung Fu Saloon

Kung Fu Saloon, a Texas-based bar-restaurant-arcade chain, will open its first San Antonio location on the Northwest Side this summer. Kung Fu has teased fans with “coming soon” posts on social media since last summer but recently shared a graphic that reads, “Get ready to party, San Antonio.”

Colorado Springs, CO – Mici Handcrafted Italian

Mici Handcrafted Italian, a family-founded, five-unit fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado, announced their first location in Colorado Springs, set to open in late February 2021. The location will be owned and operated by Mici corporate; Mici launched their National Franchise program earlier in 2020.

