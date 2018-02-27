More than 80 breweries lined up for Stars of Craft Beer Fest V

Thirsty for another craft beer event?

The Stars of Craft Beer Fest V, featuring more than 80 craft beers to try, will be held 1 to 4 p.m. March 10 at the State Theatre in Easton.

Of course there will be plenty of beer to try. Your ticket includes a sampling glass, which you can use to try beers from breweries including: HiJinx, Saucony Creek, Fegley’s Brew Works, Funk, Southern Tier, Brooklyn, Two Roads, Alltech, Terrapin, Oskar Blue, Cider Boys, Doc G's, Old Forge, Small Towne, Bronx, Free Will, Founders, Liquid Hero, Epic, Platform, Atwater, and Bad Seed Cider.

The event will also feature a special Underground & Homebrewers Corner, featuring Chatty Monks, Great Barn Brewery, Barley Creek, Weyerbacher, Yards and three homebrewers. (You’ll need a separate ticket for this part of the event, which costs $6.50.)

There will also be fun activities such as a scavenger hunt; a beer muscles competition and the chance to win a six-person inflatable raft complete with life vests, oars, and an electric pump.

There will be also be live music by Redwood Roots Reggae.

You’ll also find lots of great food to purchase including:

* Beer-infused goodies such as Irish soda bread and beer cheese from ShopRite;

* Bacon on a stick from Breakaway Farms;

* Beef empanadas, pizza empanadas, chicken empanadas, carnita tacos, and chorizo tacos from Simple Unique Taste of Easton.

Also on hand will be Maxim’s 22 French Bistro and Brasserie, Whitehouse Sauce and Hangover Pretzel Company. You can also buy a little something to take home to your favorite fido from Hungry Hounds Beerscuits.

How much: VIP tickets, $55, which includes one hour early with admission at noon and the opportunity to spend time with the brewers and sample limited edition beers not available the rest of the day; general admission from 1 to 4 p.m., $40; Underground & Homebrewers Corner is extra. Designated driver ticket, $10.

Info: https://statetheatre.org/events/stars-of-craft-beer-fest-v

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628