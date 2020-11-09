More than 50,000 votes remain to be counted in Anne Arundel, election certification is Friday

Anne Arundel County elections officials said there are about 50,000 outstanding ballots to be counted as of Monday afternoon, including about 40,000 mail-in ballots and 10,000 provisional ballots.Election workers are moving through the mail-in ballots first, then will canvass the provisional ballots on Monday. Election results are due to be certified to the State Board of Elections by the Nov. 13. Deputy Election Director David Garreis said they are on track to meet the deadline, though there is no penalty if they don’t.