More than 50 Lehigh Valley restaurants offering Mother's Day buffets and menus

Give thanks to the marvelous moms in your life with a mouthwatering meal at one of the many Lehigh Valley area dining venues offering Mother’s Day brunches, buffets and special menus on Sunday. Here are some suggestions (reservations recommended):

1774 Grille & Tap, Hellertown: Brunch, featuring $12 bottomless mimosas. All moms get a free potted herb. 610-838-1774.

Alburtis Tavern: Regular and special menus available. 610-928-0404.

Arelis Italian Ristorante Pizzeria and Grill, Salisbury Township: Moms eat free with the purchase of two or more meals of equal or lesser value. 610-419-3132.

Ashley’s Signature Restaurant, Easton: Brunch with coconut creme brulee French toast, quiche, chef’s signature breakfast bowl, French onion soup, pear salad, crab cake sandwich, seared tuna steak and seared petite filet, with seatings at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Prices vary. 610-253-1971.

Barnhouse Village, East Allen Township: Champagne brunch with salad bar, scrambled eggs, waffles with fruit toppings, carved ham and beef, peel and eat shrimp, pasta du jour with alfredo and Bolognese sauces, breaded chicken with mushroom and celery sauce, assorted pastries and desserts, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $26.50; $13, ages 6-12; $7, ages 1-5. 610-837-1234.

Beck’s Land and Sea House, Bushkill Township: Special menu with entrees of bronzed Chilean sea bass, filet mignon, lobster Francaise, seafood scampi, 8-ounce South African cold water lobster tail, seared truffle scallops and surf and turf, noon-7 p.m. Prices vary. 610-746-7400.

Bella’s Ristorante, Hellertown: Fixed-price deal, $25.95, includes appetizer for one, garlic bread, choice of house salad or cup of soup, any regular menu entree and dessert, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular menu available. 610-748-1020.

Berlinsville Hotel: Brunch, with Belgian waffle, create-your-own omelet, French toast, Chesapeake pierogies, fish tacos, pan-seared scallops and prime rib. Prices vary. 610-767-6022.

Best Western Lehigh Valley Hotel, Hanover Township, Northampton County: Buffet with Monterey jack spinach frittatas, smoked salmon, French roasted turkey breast with mango chutney, slow-roasted prime rib with herb au jus, pan-seared chicken piccata, pasta station and assorted desserts, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. $32.95; $29.95, seniors; $13.95, ages 4-12. 610-866-5800.

Blue Grillhouse, Bethlehem Township: Buffet with omelet station, leg of lamb, honey-glazed ham, prime rib, raw bar, smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, French toast, smoked bacon, hunter-style chicken and assorted desserts, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ballroom. $47; $19, ages 6-12. Full dinner menu available noon-8 p.m in the dining room. 610-691-8400.

Borderline Family Restaurant, Bethlehem: Specials include prime rib, surf and turf, roasted duck, chicken cordon bleu, salmon oscar, Atlantic haddock and more, noon-8 p.m. Prices vary. 610-419-3715.

Braveheart Highland Pub, Hellertown: Specials include grilled filet mignon, scallops casino, pistachio-crusted cod and chef’s carvery. Prices vary. 610-838-6555.

Bravo Cucina Italiana, Whitehall Township: Brunch menu, highlighted by bread pudding French toast, filet mignon, prosciutto frittata, Sicilian omelette and parmesan-crusted beef medallions, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices vary. 610-266-4050.

Buckeye Tavern, Lower Macungie Township: Regular and special menus available. 610-966-4411.

Buddy V’s Ristorante, Bethlehem: Specials include springtime sangria, fried stuffed mozzarella, shrimp Francesca, seared beef tips and almond bundt cake. Prices vary. 484-777-4283.

Cask Taphouse and Grill, Palmer Township: Fixed-price and regular menus available. Moms get complimentary sangria. 610-438-5655.

Detzi’s Tavern, Wind Gap: Buffet with omelette station, carved turkey and ham, sausage, bacon, salads, vegetables, bagels and desserts, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. $22; $11, ages 12 and under. 610-863-9882.

The Dime, Allentown: Special brunch menu with seatings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. Enjoy half price bottles of sparkling wine. $42.95; $21.50, children under 12. 484-273-4010.

Edge, Bethlehem: Buffet with applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, stuffed French toast, Scottish salmon, crab cakes, sliced beef tenderloin, lemon basil chicken, seafood chowder and assorted desserts, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $37.95; $15.95, ages 5-12. Also available:$15 unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas. 610-814-0100.

Emeril’s Chop House, Bethlehem: Specials include prime rib tenderloin carpaccio, ginger tempura shrimp, braised lamb shank, 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye, 14-ounce bone-in veal chop and chocolate hazelnut crepe cake. Prices vary. 877-726-3777.

Emeril’s Fish House, Bethlehem: Specials include burrata caprese, spice-crusted ahi tuna, pan-roasted Mediterranean stone bass and crispy duck leg confit. Prices vary. 484-777-7692.

Allentown and Bethlehem Brew Works: Buffet with carving and omelette stations, scrambled eggs, French toast, breakfast potatoes, assorted desserts and chicken, seafood and vegetarian entrees, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $27.95; $14.95, ages 5-9. 610-433-7777 (Allentown); 610-882-1300 (Bethlehem).

Fiorentina Grill, Breinigsville: Specials include chicken cordon bleu, eggplant rollatini, risotto alla pescatora and salmon alfredo. Prices vary. Moms get a complimentary glass of wine. 610-841-5666.

Florence Italian Grille, Breinigsville: Buffet with omelet station, cheddar scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, pancakes, ham and prime rib carving station, homemade soups, baked tilapia piccata, five cheese lasagna, baby shrimp scallop scampi and pan-seared chicken Marsala, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $20.99; $10.99, kids. 610-841-4000

Folino Estate, Greenwich Township: Brunch with Italian meats and cheeses, smoked salmon crostini bar, fresh-made omelettes and crepes, tiramisu waffles, blueberry and mascarpone cheese-stuffed French toast, peach caprese salad, seafood primavera, lobster ravioli, carved porchetta and bistecca alla Fiorentina, gourmet cafe bar and assorted desserts, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $55; $15, ages 4-10; free, ages 3 and under. Moms get a complimentary mimosa. 484-452-3633, ext. 103.

Foundation Tavern, Lower Macungie Township: Buffet with scrambled eggs, pork roll, bagels and pastries, mini-stuffed French toast, pancakes, omelet station, ham, prime rib, shrimp, crab claws, marinated chicken breast, broiled tilapia, pasta primavera and assorted desserts. $28.99; $12.99, ages 5-10; free, under 5. 610-391-0648.

Glasbern Country Inn, Weisenberg Township: Four-course menu with third-course options of pan-seared free bird chicken breast, roasted prime rib, salmon Oscar, crab imperial, Hershey Farm’s beef tenderloin and more, with seatings 5:30-8:30 p.m. $75. Mom get a complimentary glass of champagne. 610-285-4723.

Grazie Italian Grill, Hanover Township, Lehigh County: Moms get a complimentary dessert. 610-266-8011.

Grille 3501, South Whitehall Township: Special menu with crab and mango spring rolls, tuna tartare, jumbo lump crab cake, filet mignon, Maine lobster tails, seared diver sea scallops, Chilean sea bass and boneless beef short ribs, 1-6 p.m. Prices vary. 610-706-0100.

The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, Allentown: Buffet with prime rib, maple-glazed ham, turkey breast, omelet and pasta stations, chicken and spatzle soup, French toast, waffles, seared salmon, braised short ribs, chicken pot pie, sushi and assorted desserts, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (breakfast items available until 4 p.m.). $46.95; $17.95, under 12 years old. 610-433-3535.

Hotel Bethlehem’s Tap Room, 1741 on the Terrace and the Mural Ballroom: Brunch buffet with omelet and carving stations, seafood selections and assorted desserts, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. $59.95; $14.95, ages 6-14. Adults get complimentary glass of mimosa or champagne. 610-625-2226.

Karlton Cafe, Quakertown: Mother’s Day brunch, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prices vary. 215-538-8353.

Kempton Hotel: Special menu with 6-ounce filet, New York strip and crab cakes, 1-3 p.m. Prices vary. 610-756-6588.

Kingfish American Bistro & Wine Bar, Bethlehem Township: Special menu with Chilean sea bass, fire-grilled chicken Marsala, crab mac ’n’ cheese and seared shrimp with Thai peanut noodles, noon-7 p.m. 610-691-1115.

Luca’s Italian Bistro, Palmer Township: Special menu with clams casino, mozzarella caprese, filet mignon Portofino, lobster and crab ravioli, broiled twin lobster tails and veal saltimbocca, with seatings at noon, 1, 2 and 6 p.m. 610-438-1535.

Marblehead Chowderhouse, Palmer Township: Special menu with crab pierogies, shrimp with lobster risotto, broiled or fried sea scallops, Maine cold water lobster tail, filet mignon Chesapeake, salmon Oscar, king crab legs and prime rib au jus, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices vary. 610-258-4301.

The Meadow of Saucon Valley, Lower Saucon Township: Buffet with slow-roasted top round carving station, herb-dusted apple pork loin, petite lump crab cakes, chicken breast ala Marsala, baked manicotti and assorted salads and desserts, noon-5 p.m. $24.95; $12.95, ages 5-10. 610-838-2190.

Melt, Center Valley: Special features including potato gnocchi, strawberry butter lettuce salad, pan-roasted Alaskan halibut, braised boneless short rib and lemon poppy seed torta, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices vary. 610-798-9000.

The Melting Pot, Bethlehem: Four-course menu with sparkling Gruyere cheese fondue, salad, entree course and candy bar chocolate fondue. $45; $20, ages 12 and under. Mothers get a complementary glass of champagne or sparkling cider. 484-241-4939.

Newburg Inn Grillhouse & Bar, Lower Nazareth Township: Buffet with slow-roasted prime rib with au jus, chicken cordon bleu, broiled haddock bella vista, Swedish meatballs, potato pancakes, salad bar and assorted desserts, noon-6:30 p.m. Sunday. $27.99. 610-759-8528.

Old Mill Family Restaurant, Pen Argyl: Specials including country sausage tart with orange marmalade and cheddar, crab cake eggs benedict with home fries, loin lamb chops with mint jelly, roast prime rib of beef au jus, seafood au gratin and roast half duck with orange sauce, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Prices vary. 610-863-1918.

Palace Restaurant & Bar, Bethlehem Township: Buffet with broiled salmon and crab cakes, roast leg of lamb and top round of beef, chicken parmigiana, penne with vodka sauce, salad bar and assorted desserts, noon-7 p.m. $18.95; $8.95, ages 10 and under. 610-861-0404.

Paragon Catering: Breakfast with omelets, French toast, Belgian waffles, homemade creamed chipped beef, scrapple, smoked ham and hash browns, 8 a.m.-noon at Lincoln Hall at Leithsville, Lower Saucon Township. $8.95; $5.95, ages 5-12. Family-style dining with soup and salad stations, chicken Marsala, baked ham, blended vegetables, rice pilaf, assorted desserts and more, noon-4 p.m. at Paragon Room at Se-Wy-Co, Lower Saucon Township. $16.95; $12.95, children. 610-748-7041.

Parkland Restaurant, South Whitehall Township: Buffet with roast prime rib of beef, roast turkey, baked Virginia ham, roast chicken, baked crab-stuffed white fish, homemade meatballs and assorted desserts, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. $18.95; $10.95, ages 3-12. Moms get a complimentary mimosa. 610-432-2745.

Randall’s on the Orchard, South Whitehall Township: Special menu with cedar plank salmon, Chilean sea bass, filet mignon, lobster francaise, New Zealand lamb chops and veal schnitzel Maryland, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Prices vary. 610-395-8000.

Riegelsville Inn: Brunch buffet with made-to-order eggs and omelettes, quiche, French toast, shrimp cocktail, crab cakes, chicken and waffles, meatloaf melt, smoked salmon club, desserts and complimenatry mimosa for mom, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. $30; $12 for ages 12 and under. Separate dinner buffet, 3-8 p.m., is $40; $15, ages 12 and under. 610-749-0100.

Ringers Roost, Allentown: Buffet with prime rib, smoked salmon, chicken piccata, whipped sweet potatoes, roasted apple bacon Brussels sprouts, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, brioche French toast, muffins and fresh fruit, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $26; $12, under 12. 610-437-4941.

Rios Brazilian Steakhouse, Nazareth: Brazilian BBQ with seasoned beef, chicken, pork, lamb, homemade spicy sausage and more. $42.95; $21.95, ages 7-12. Moms get complimentary $15 gift card for next visit (within two months). 610-614-1018.

Sagra Bistro, Hellertown: Regular menu with brunch specials, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prices vary. 484-851-3220.

Shanty on 19th, Allentown: Special brunch menu, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by special dinner menu starting at 2 p.m. Regular menu also available. 610-841-0150.

The Shelby, Lower Macungie Township: Special brunch menu and full dinner menu with features, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices vary. 610-841-0808.

Slopeside Pub and Grill, Lower Towamensing Township: Buffet with broccoli and white cheddar strata, challah French toast, waffle station, pecan-crusted salmon with lemon butter sauce, prime rib with au jus, ham with red eye gravy, seafood display, baked penne with chicken and sun-dried tomatoes, desserts and more, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $39.95; $17.95, ages 10 and under. Moms get complimentary flowers from Chestnut Hill Nursery. 610-824-1557.

Spinnerstown Hotel, Milford Township: Specials, including steak ’n’ eggs, French toast, crab cake Benedict, filet mignon, grilled lobster tail, pan-roasted free range chicken breast and striped bass, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices vary. 215-536-7242.

SteelStacks’ Musikfest Cafe, Bethlehem: Brunch with French toast, apple-smoked bacon, vegetable frittata, herb-roasted turkey with garlic jus, roasted eye round of beef with horseradish cream and peppercorn demi, blackened chicken pappardelle, cured salmon lox and assorted desserts, with seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. $34.95; $13.95, ages 6-12. 610-332-3378.

Top Cut Steakhouse, Center Valley: Full dinner menu and holiday features including surf and turf, 32-ounce prime tomahawk ribeye and 6- and 14-ounce South African lobster tails, noon-8 p.m. Prices vary. 610-841-7100.

The Trapp Door Gastropub, Upper Milford Township: Mother’s Day brunch with special drinks such as roasted grapefruit paloma, grilled peach belini and fresh strawberry mojito, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices vary. 610-965-5225.

The View at Morgan Hill, Williams Township: Brunch with baked ham and Swiss strata, Nutella crepes, smoked salmon, beef tenderloin, mahi mahi, orange chicken, penne pasta and assorted desserts, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $28.95; $12.95, ages 4-12. Special dinner menu, highlighted by pan-roasted crab cakes, sweet chili shrimp, filet mignon, Thai short rib, crab-crusted salmon, 3-9 p.m. Prices vary. 610-923-8480.

