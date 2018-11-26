More than 50 craft brews on tap for 10th annual Fegley's Craft Beer Festival

Craft beer buffs, head to Allentown Brew Works Saturday for the 10th annual Fegley's Brew Works Craft Beer Festival.

You can sample more than 50 craft beers from dozens of Lehigh Valley and national craft breweries.

In addition to Fegley's, other local breweries will include Allentown's Salmon Pants Brewery, Easton's Two Rivers Brewing and Weyerbacher brewing companies, Hellertown's Lost Tavern Brewing and Maxatawny Township's Saucony Creek Brewing Co.

The 21-and-over event also will feature a brew-pub favorites buffet, retro video game lounge, beer-centric vendors and music by Flowers for Taco (Session 1) and Emily's Toybox (Session 2).

Sessions will be held 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at door (unless sold out).

A VIP Hour, noon-1 p.m., is $10 extra and includes a meet-and-greet with the brewers. Info: thebrewworks.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog