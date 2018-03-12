More than 150 Ways to Enjoy Authentic Mexican Food Favorites for Just $5 – Now Through April 8th!

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® Brings Back $5 Create-Your-Own Combo Deal

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Proving that the only thing better than great value is almost-endless choice, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® has brought back their popular $5 Create-Your-Own Combo deal for a limited time. The delicious offer allows guests to select two options from an extensive menu of combo items for only $5. There are over 150 possible combinations, which means returning guests can enjoy a new variation every time.

“Anyone can offer a one-day deal on a single menu item, but the festive spirit at On The Border is all about giving guests more of what they want,” said Rebecca Miller, Vice President, Marketing & Digital Experience for On The Border. “With the $5 Create-Your-Own Combo our guests get to celebrate an incredibly wide variety of authentic Mexican dishes all at a simple $5 value. There’s truly something for everyone’s taste and everyone’s budget.”

Some of the many choices on the $5 Create-Your-Own Combo menu include On The Border’s fan favorites, including:

Beef or Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Tinga Enchiladas with Green Chile or Sour Cream Sauce

Seasoned Ground Beef or Chicken Tinga Tacos (Soft or Crispy)

Chicken Tortilla Soup

House Salad

Mini Chicken Chimichangas

Ground Beef Enchiladas with Chile Con Carne

Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas with Sour Cream Sauce

And More

Additional options such as Cheese Chile Relleno and Dos XX® Fish Tacos are also available at an additional charge. There is no coupon or code required, and no limit to the number of times guests may visit between now and April 8th to receive the deal. Offer is Dine-In Only. Not valid with other offer or promotion. Available at participating On The Border locations only.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With 158 restaurants in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. Owned by Border Holdings, LLC. Follow and ‘like’ On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, become a fan on Instagram @ontheborder and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

Contact:

Jessica Chacoff

888-869-7899

Jessica@inklinkmarketing.com