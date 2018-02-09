With More than $100 Million in Systemwide Sales, 150 Restaurants in Development and the Category’s Highest AUV, Nékter Juice Bar Is the Clear Leader of the Modern Juice Bar Experience

Brand Continues to Redefine and Elevate the Juice Bar Experience as It Celebrates Its 100th Restaurant on February 15 with $1.00 Juices for First 100 Guests at Participating Restaurants

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Founded upon a promise to reinvent a restaurant category that had lost its way, Nékter Juice Bar continues to shine as the clear leader and pioneer of the modern juice bar experience, a $2 billion industry that shows no signs of slowing down. Since 2010, Nékter Juice Bar has been a catalyst for change among juice bar concepts, vowing ingredient integrity and authenticity across its menu of entirely fresh and clean juices, smoothies, acai bowls and other healthy snacks. As a result, the award-winning brand’s success continues to accelerate with more than $100 million in systemwide sales, 150 more restaurants in development, and the category’s highest Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $837,263*.

On Thursday, February 15, Nékter will celebrate another significant milestone — the opening of its 100th restaurant in Anaheim Hills, California. To thank its loyal guests for their continued patronage and support, Nékter will offer $1.00, 16-ounce juices for the first 100 guests at participating stores across the country between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. that day.

“We’ve essentially disrupted and redefined the juice bar experience,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “While other concepts are just now talking about eliminating unhealthy or unnatural ingredients, our menu has always been 100 percent fresh and clean with the added bonus of being incredibly delicious. And, really, we’ve just begun.”

Nékter’s popularity among its guests has also translated into an overwhelming response from the franchise community. In 2016, Nékter launched a nationwide franchising initiative to grow to 425 restaurants by 2020 and is well on its way as it prepares to open 75 restaurants in eight states this year. Today, 81 percent of Nékter’s franchisees own multiple units, demonstrating the brand’s value promise and solid return on investment.

Moreover, Nékter’s multi-unit franchisees are far surpassing traditional development schedules. In her first 18 months, Andrea Young opened five restaurants in Texas, while Aman Batta opened his 10th restaurant in a record 20 months. “As champions of the truly healthy juice bar experience, Nékter Juice Bar has been able to capture and retain the attention and admiration of consumers who are tired of being misled and who increasingly understand the real impact of food on their overall health,” said Batta. “With the future so exceptionally bright for Nékter and what it stands for, it was one of the easiest decisions I have made as a health-oriented entrepreneur. Their strong operations and marketing support systems are incredibly effective.”

Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is the category leader and pioneer of the modern juice bar experience with a 100 percent, freshly made, clean, nutrient-rich and delicious menu of juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks. With an unwavering commitment to ingredient transparency, authenticity and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 100 restaurants in the United States, and 150 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to 425 company- and franchise-owned restaurants by 2020. Recent awards include: the 2016 “Hot Concept” award and the 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; and #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List in 2016. Nékter continues to seek entrepreneurs who want to bring The Nékter Life to more communities around the United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.

*As disclosed in Item 19 of Nékter Franchise, Inc.’s 2017 Franchise Disclosure Document. The above figure reflects the average for the 11 franchised locations that opened before January 1, 2016 and operated for the full 2016 calendar year. 45% of these franchised locations met or surpassed the average. The results for new locations may differ from the represented performance. There is no assurance that you will sell as much. This is not a franchise offering. An offering is made by Franchise Disclosure Document only.

