  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

More than 100 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

October 5, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Robyn Sidersky
Michael Kestner

The tests were given on Sept. 30 and the infected inmates were isolated, according to the jail.