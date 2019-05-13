Mordecai debuts bar upstairs, Topolobampo marks 30th with special torta, plus more restaurant news

When Matthias Merges opened Mordecai in Wrigleyville last year, Hush Money, the space upstairs, was reserved for private parties and corporate events. But after a while, he realized that it presented an opportunity with its small dining room and scenic terrace. So earlier this spring, Hush Money opened its doors as Wrigleyville’s newest cocktail bar with a view.

Although Mordecai downstairs may cater to the “geeky” older gentleman interested in an Old-Fashioned made with vintage Old Forester bourbon from the 1970s, Hush Money on the second floor of Hotel Zachary is more whimsical and geared toward the “couple who came in from wherever” and know they just want something with gin, Merges said. Just look for the neon sign.

“Sometimes we are too serious and too stodgy, so we wanted to do something more playful,” Merges said. “Mordecai is tucked away and not as aggressive of an experience. We feel that people in extension wanted something that is more private and more refined.”

The Old Reliable is Hush Money’s version of an Old-Fashioned, made with Zucca (an Italian rhubarb-flavored aperitif), sugar, essential oils and 1792 bourbon, a full-proof single barrel whiskey that’s bottled for Mordecai. The rum cocktail Stolen Pennant is fruit-driven, with pineapple, muscovado sugar, lemon and lime, and the Bills in Foil is a staff favorite, made with blanco tequila, refined agave, citrus, pear cider and seasonal salts. The names of the drinks are inspired by various historical events associated with Mordecai Brown, the famous Cubs pitcher.

Don’t miss the drinks in whimsical vessels, like Tea Time Too, made with pisco, rhum agricole, hibiscus tea syrup, cacao, fennel and lime and served in a plastic bag with a straw, or Maiden’s Prayer #2, made with London dry gin, calvados, Kina d’Aero d’Or (a French-style aperitif), apricot and lemon, and served in a teacup.

“We have ones that are great for session drinking when it’s a gorgeous day and you want to get that Wrigleyville energy without being in it,” Matthias said.

The cocktail bar will also soon have a food menu, although details have not been finalized. Look out for finger foods like shrimp cocktail with Szechuan spices and absinthe, tempura cheese curds and pickles, or malted chips, shad roe and sour cream. Matthias said pickled jalapenos with short ribs, flavored popcorn and hand rolls could also be possibilities. And if you’re feeling a burger from Mordecai, you’ll be able to order that as well.

The bar is named after the attempted bribe of Mordecai Brown by the Black Hand Mob, and you’ll find the walls decorated with photos and memorabilia of Brown during his career — Matthias’ favorite is a series of pictures that shows Brown’s pitch from start to finish. When you’re not checking out the historical elements of the space, you can enjoy live music on some nights from a DJ or a jazz combo.

“What I really wanted to have happen when you’re sitting down and enjoying your cocktail is no matter where you look, there’s something of interest, there’s something that catches your eye that completes the picture,” he said. “I wanted to fill the place and give it a curated kind of feel.”

3632 N. Clark St., 773-269-5310, mordecaichicago.com/about-photos/#aboutHush/

Lunch is served

GOLD COAST — Margeaux Brasserie, the Michael Mina restaurant inside the Waldorf Astoria, begins lunch service Monday, the first for the restaurant since opening in July 2017. Greg Biggers, who has been the restaurant’s executive chef since November, says the lunch menu is a mix of traditional French and “the things the neighborhood will want to have for lunch.” Biggers, who was executive chef at Hotel Sofitel from 2011 to 2018, has a pretty good sense of the neighborhood’s taste.

“Seared tuna is always a crowd pleaser at lunch,” he said, by way of explaining the menu’s section of protein-anchored salads and “cool sandwiches” that includes a Parisian turkey club and roasted-vegetable baguette. Elsewhere on the menu are the “duck wings a l’orange” that are a dinner-menu favorite, and a French onion soup that, the chef says, he spent years perfecting. Another feature is the Express Lunch ($24), an everything-on-one platter meal with salad, French onion soup, short-rib Wellington and macarons.

“I tried to craft the menu in a way that you can get in and out with the express lunch, or have that three-course French experience and a bottle of rose,” Biggers said. “That’s the idea.”

11 E. Walton St., 312-625-1324, michaelmina.net/restaurants/chicago/margeaux-brasserie

NEAR NORTH — Topolobampo is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a $30 Topolo torta made with braised Creekstone Farms short-ribs, a 29-ingredient mole negro, seared Hudson Valley foie gras and maitake mushrooms. It’s available at Xoco all year long. 449 N. Clark St., 312-723-2131, rickbayless.com/restaurants/xoco

LINCOLN PARK — Shore Club is opening for the summer Saturday. The beachfront spot has a renovated patio with new menu items, like salmon ceviche and Boston cream French toast, and additional lawn games. 1603 N. Lake Shore Drive, 321-635-8058, shoreclubchi.com

WRIGLEYVILLE — The team behind the Santa Baby and Charm’d pop-ups will open Deuce’s Major League Bar pop-up with major league-themed food, drinks and decor, including a Bat Throne, like the one from Game of Thrones but made out of baseball bats. 3505 N. Clark St., deucemlb.com

ALGONQUIN — “Sushi Mike” Ham, owner and executive chef of Andersonville’s Tanoshii Sushi, will open his first hibachi restaurant. Sapporo Tanoshii will have a sushi bar, hibachi tables, a private dining room and a full bar with cocktails, beer, wine and sake. 1521 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, 847-854-3338

STREETERVILLE — Terrace 16 gets new chef in time for summer on the Trump Tower perch overlooking the river

WEST TOWN — Review: Jeong, from the owners of late-lamented Hanbun, is a start-to-finish delight

WICKER PARK — Publican group’s Cafe Cancale opens Monday with French-ish seafood in Wicker Park

WRIGLEYVILLE — Maddon’s Post opens at Wrigley Field

RIVER NORTH — Lettuce Entertain You opening two riverside restaurants, event space

PULLMAN — One Eleven Food Hall opens in Pullman, making it first food hall south of Chinatown

LOGAN SQUARE — Marz Community Brewing plans new taproom in Logan Square

THE LOOP — Crepe Bistro in Loop reconcepting to courthouse-themed bar after 13 years

THE LOOP — After closing, U.B. Dogs decides to reopen in the Loop

THE LOOP, FULTON MARKET — French-inspired restaurant Francois Frankie heads to Loop; City Bar digs into Fulton Market

NAVY PIER — Navy Pier getting massive rooftop lounge, Offshore, in time for summer

LAKEVIEW — DryHop founders to add yet another brewpub — Roebuck, with a focus on pizza and cocktails

WICKER PARK — High Noon Saloon is closed after seven years, according to its Facebook page. 1560 N. Milwaukee Ave.

LINCOLN PARK — The Barrelhouse Flat is closing June 2 and will be closed every Monday for the remainder of the month, according to a post on its Facebook page. The cocktail bar was open for eight years and will have a closing party June 2.

