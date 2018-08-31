Mora Iced Creamery Continuing To Expand Nationally

Ana Orselli and Jerry Perez, Mora Iced Creamery Founders

After Nearly 15 Years, Not Just Standing…But Expanding! Again!

(RestaurantNews.com) Recognized nationally as one of the premier artisanal ice creams made in the USA, Mora Iced Creamery is continuing its national expansion through a carefully selected group of franchise store owners.

Nearly fifteen years after founders Jerry Perez and Ana Orselli created the company in the Pacific Northwest, the growth continues in Washington State as well as a collection of new locations in Utah and, coming soon, Nevada.

The secret to Mora’s success? Real ingredients that let the natural flavors of the imported chocolate, ripe fruit, nuts and specialty ingredients shine through.

Explains co-founder Jerry Perez “We don’t take shortcuts or use powdered mixes. We develop our own recipes, carefully testing them over and over, to make certain that one ingredient doesn’t overwhelm another, to ensure a texture that is smooth and creamy, and to create the most intensely flavored ice creams and sorbets you’ve ever tasted.”

More information about Mora Iced Creamery products can be found online at moraicecream.com.

More information about franchise opportunities with Mora Iced Creamery can be found at morafranchising.com or by calling (206) 855-5184.

Those interested in knowing more about the company or in speaking with founders Ana Orselli or Jerry Perez can contact The Zephyr Group, info@groupzephyr.com, (505) 466-2770.