MOOYAH Plans to Add 54 Locations Across Texas by 2030

The “better-burger” franchise aims to close out key markets in its home state, eyeing real estate in Austin, Waco, San Antonio and Houston.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast-casual, “better burger” franchise, is looking to close out its home market of Texas, partnering with Franchise Owners to bring the restaurant to as many cities as possible. The Plano-based franchise is expanding in its home state, specifically scouting out real estate in Austin, Waco, San Antonio and Houston. The brand offers mouthwatering, made-to-order burgers, french fries hand-cut from Idaho potatoes and real ice cream shakes.

MOOYAH already has extensive brand recognition and a loyal fan base in the Lone Star State. Twenty-three of the brand’s 90 open locations are based in Texas, and MOOYAH’s corporate headquarters is in Plano. Now, the franchise is aiming to close out remaining key markets in its home state with the goal of opening 15 locations in Austin, 3 in Waco, 10 in San Antonio and 15 in Houston over the coming years.

“MOOYAH was born and raised in Texas, so it only makes sense to close out our home state where we have great brand recognition and the best fans in the world,” said Mike Sebazco , MOOYAH’s Executive Vice President of Operations & Development. “Texans already love our product and service at the existing MOOYAH locations, and we’re confident Guests in our new Texas markets will feel the same.”

Texas’ rapid growth makes it a great place for businesses and entrepreneurs to expand. Since 2010, the population has increased 16% with markets like Dallas and Houston leading the nation in metropolitan growth for four consecutive years. It is continually ranked one of the best states for business and was recently ranked first for its growth prospects by Forbes , thanks to strong employment and income growth forecasts for the next five years. Large companies like Amazon, Tesla and HP are moving their operations to Texas , and many others are expected to follow in the coming years, bringing millions of families and limitless opportunities.

“Texas has the ninth largest GDP in the world and is only expected to grow in the future,” said Sebazco. “It makes perfect sense for MOOYAH to ride this wave and expand its presence to meet the demand. We are thrilled to welcome new Franchise Owners to the MOOYAH family who are committed to bringing the better-burger to our home state.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado, along with pickles, fried onion strings, jalapenos, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces that go beyond the standard ketchup and mustard.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. No. 1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from eight flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

The investment range to open a MOOYAH is $551,918 to $715,161. For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from eight flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list, #41 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, and its Leadership Team was recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as 2021’s Most Inspiring Leaders. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers , and TikTok @mooyahburgers .

