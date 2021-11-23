MOOYAH Plans to Add 5 Locations in St. Louis by 2024

The “better burger” franchise is eyeing real estate in several prime neighborhoods throughout The Gateway to the West.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast-casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to partner with qualified Franchise Owners who want to bring the concept to St. Louis. The brand is planning to add five locations across the Greater St. Louis market within the next three years, with room for 22 locations total in the future. The Plano, Texas-based franchise concept offers mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, french fries hand-cut from Idaho potatoes and real ice cream shakes.

“We are laser-focused on expanding our presence across the entire country,” said Mike Sebazco , MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes’ Executive Vice President of Operations & Development. “We utilized market analytics to canvas the United States and decide where we should be growing based on other successful MOOYAH locations. The St. Louis community features very business-friendly municipalities and, demographically, the consumer landscape is very similar to cities where our brand has traditionally thrived.”

Since MOOYAH has yet to establish a presence in St. Louis, the area features wide-open territory availability, and Sebazco says the team is looking exclusively for multi-unit operators who are interested in helping the brand dominate the market’s better-burger segment.

“We’ve seen double-digit systemwide sales growth over the past year, and now, riding that momentum, we’re honing in on finding the right Franchise Partners to grow with us across the country,” said Sebazco. “We are looking forward to accepting new Franchise Owners into the MOOYAH family and bringing our one-of-a-kind ‘better burger’ experience to St. Louis.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado, along with pickles, fried onion strings, jalapenos, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces that go beyond the standard ketchup and mustard.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. No. 1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from eight flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

The investment range to open a MOOYAH is $551,918 to $715,161. For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from eight flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list, #41 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, and its Leadership Team was recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as 2021’s Most Inspiring Leaders. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers , and TikTok @mooyahburgers .

