MOOYAH Plans to Add 26 Locations in Houston by the End of 2021

The “better burger” franchise is eyeing real estate in Galveston, The Woodlands, and the Cypress area

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Houston. The brand is planning to add 26 locations across Greater Houston by 2021. It is specifically scouting out real estate in Galveston, The Woodlands, Cypress, Spring, Conroe, Baytown, Pasadena, Pearland, Friendswood, Sugarland, Richmond, Rosenburg, League City, Deer Park, Bellaire, Greatwood, Katy and Tomball. The Plano based franchise concept offers mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes.

“We are laser focused on expanding our presence across our home state of Texas,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes COO and President Tony Darden. “This is where we are born and bred. We have grown up here, and Texans truly love our stand out product and quality Guest service.”

MOOYAH has over 70 locations nationwide, including 23 locations in Texas throughout Greater Dallas, Austin, and El Paso areas. The new locations in Houston are set to create over 500 jobs.

“As we look to close out every corner of Texas, Houston is a logical next step for us. As the largest city in Texas, it’s a no-brainer that we’ve honed in on finding the right franchise partners to grow with us across our home state. We are looking forward to bringing new franchisees into the MOOYAH family and bringing our one of a kind ‘better burger’ experience to Houstonians.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with ten free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s® chocolate to Reese’s®, Oreo® and more.

For more information on the growing brand and the sweepstakes, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

Media Contact:

Mallorie Anderson

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

mallorie@nolimitagency.com