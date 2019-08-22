MOOYAH to Open in Middleburg Heights with Plans to Add Four Locations to the Cleveland Area

Former multi-unit Burger King Director of Operation set to open MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes in late September 2019

Middleburg Heights, OH (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. The restaurant, opening in late September of 2019 will be located at 19137 East Bagley Road. The Middleburg Heights opening will mark the first MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for Franchise Owner Emad Tawfik. As Tawfik spearheads MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes’ growth in Ohio, he cites that the community will love the delicious food and creative restaurant design.

Tawfik moved to the United States in 1999 from Egypt where he spent his career in the banking industry. Once arriving to the United States and settling in Ohio, Tawfik became a general manager with Burger King. By the time his 20-year career with Burger King came to an end, Tawfik was the Director of Operation of 40 Burger King locations in Cleveland, Youngstown and Chicago. After being approached by a member of the MOOYAH team about franchising with the brand, Tawfik looked into the opportunity and recognized MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes as an innovative and customizable burger brand that allowed him to become a Franchise Owner in Ohio.

“When I flew down to Dallas and tried the food, I fell in love with the quality and freshness it offers Guests,” Tawfik said. “With the amount of variety on the menu, including the company’s new lifestyle burgers that give everyone an option no matter what they’re looking for, I thought it would make for a perfect fit in Middleburg Heights.”

Tawfik chose to open his first MOOYAH location in Middleburg Heights because of the city’s heavy traffic of students, travelers, sports fans and medical staff. The restaurant will be situated closely to Cleveland’s Hopkins International Airport, Baldwin Wallace University, the Cleveland Browns training camp, Southwest General Medical Center and Cuyahoga County Fairground.

“Emad clearly has decades of experience operating successful burger franchises, so we are thrilled that he chose MOOYAH as his next venture as he is diversifying his portfolio,” said MOOYAH President and COO Tony Darden. “We know that our product quality is second to none, and Emad choosing to join the MOOYAH family proves that once you taste MOOYAH’s menu, franchisees – and Guests – are hooked.”

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes is planning to expand across the Cleveland area, hoping to add an additional four locations and more than 80 jobs in the market over the next few years.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with ten free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

