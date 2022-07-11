MOOYAH Celebrates National French Fry Day with Big Idaho Potato Hotel Partnership

Popular best-burger brand to host sweepstakes for one lucky winner to win a two-night stay in an oversized potato throughout July

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) This National French Fry Day, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is honoring its beloved side that rounds out its taste trifecta – crispy, hand-cut fries made with real Idaho® Potatoes.

MOOYAH’s in-house cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delicious combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform Idaho potatoes into perfect, crispy-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries.

Given MOOYAH is so well-known for its quality fries, it only makes sense that the fast-casual brand goes big to celebrate National French Fry Day. That’s why the popular best-burger brand is giving guests the chance to score a once-in-a-lifetime experience in a one-of-a-kind potato hotel! Starting now until July 31, MOOYAH is hosting a sweepstakes that will give one lucky winner and a guest a two-night stay at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, plus airfare and transportation. The winner will get a special opportunity to experience the potato hotel located near Boise, Idaho.

“At MOOYAH, we are serious about our food, but we are also serious about having fun,” said MOOYAH Vice President of Marketing Sarah Beddoe. “We believe we have the best fries and believe our secret is and will always be our dedication to quality. There is no better way to enjoy this very iconic holiday than by celebrating it in a big way – inside a huge potato. We are proud of our team’s hard work in our restaurants every day. By combining our quality and our care, we’re able to properly celebrate this fun day by giving one lucky fan a trip they won’t ever forget.”

Recycled from the Idaho Potato Commission Big Idaho Potato Tour, this six-ton tater traveled on the back of a semi to 48 states for seven years before retiring on a 400-acre farm, just south of downtown Boise. This spud has been transformed into an innovative, cozy design by Kristie Wolfe, a former Tater Team member, to create a unique private getaway stuffed with amenities such as power outlets, a mini fridge, old records to play and a custom-built bed.

In addition to lodging in a giant luxury potato, the exclusive hideaway comes with a customized silo turned into a spa retreat, perfect for soaking while stargazing the night away. The farmland is also home to the cutest jersey cow, so guests can enjoy the full Idaho experience with a fuzzy friendly pet roaming around.

To win, guests must be 21 or older, a legal U.S. resident and enter via mooyah.com/potato . No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. Guests are only allowed to enter once per email address. Sweepstakes ends July 31 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

For more information on the sweepstakes, visit mooyah.com/potato-hotel-sweepstakes . Official rules on how to enter and win can be found at mooyah.com/potato-hotel-sweepstakes-rules . For more details regarding the Big Idaho Hotel, visit airbnb.com .

Committed to offering the freshest, finest foods, MOOYAH offers an elevated burger experience for all dietary preferences, serving never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef®, all-natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, each of which is fully customizable. Guests can choose from five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, pickles, fried onion strings, jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces among other top-tier fixings. Round out your best-tasting burger experience with crispy, hand-cut Idaho potato fries and a 100% real ice cream shakes with the guest’s choice of eight flavors. To learn more about MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes or to view the full menu, visit MOOYAH.com .

