MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Will Donate $.50 to No Kid Hungry for Every Certified Angus Beef Burger Sold on National Hamburger Day

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the “better burger” fast-casual franchise, is celebrating National Hamburger Day by giving back to those who need it most during this unprecedented time and all year long. In partnership with the Certified Angus Beef® brand, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes will be donating $.50 for every burger sold on National Hamburger Day, May 28, to No Kid Hungry , a campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with MOOYAH,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “With the continued support of partners like them, No Kid Hungry is helping children all over the country get the nutritious food they need to succeed.”

1 in 4 children in the US could face hunger this year because of the coronavirus. With COVID-19 resulting in school closures across the country, millions of children have lost the healthy school meals they depend on. In addition, this crisis has left millions of Americans struggling to afford food for their children. No Kid Hungry has a plan to make sure they are fed, both during this crisis and in its aftermath. Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic partnerships, advocacy and awareness, No Kid Hungry is equipping communities with the resources they need. Now, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is helping No Kid Hungry achieve this mission while also keeping customers satisfied with delicious burgers.

“As schools have closed and millions of Americans are struggling, the work that No Kid Hungry does to provide meals to children in need is even more pressing,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Vice President of Brand. “The purchase of a Certified Angus Beef ® burger at MOOYAH on National Hamburger Day will help make sure kids get the meals they need — during school closures and beyond. Together, we can ensure that no child has to go without the food they need.”

If subscribed to the MOOYAH loyalty app, Guests will also earn ten bonus points for every brand burger purchased on May 28. In addition, MOOYAH Guests can donate directly to No Kid Hungry using nokidhungry.org/mooyah.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef ® burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. No. 1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions don’t know where their next meal is coming from. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

About the Certified Angus Beef ® Brand

World renowned for its exceptional quality and generous marbling, the Certified Angus Beef ® brand is the original brand of premium beef, created in 1978 and still owned today by family ranchers. With only the best Angus beef making the cut, 10 exacting standards ensure superior taste and tenderness in every bite. For more information, visit CertifiedAngusBeef.com, follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, or join the brand’s Steakholder Rewards loyalty program.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes



MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app.