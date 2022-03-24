MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Welcomes New VP of Marketing Sarah Beddoe to Take the Growing Brand to the Next Level

The leading restaurant brand builder is aiming to make MOOYAH a household name across the country.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the 90-unit best burger franchise, has a new Vice President of Marketing. Sarah Beddoe , a leading brand builder with more than a decade of exceptional marketing experience in the QSR segment, has joined MOOYAH to help take the fast-growing franchise’s marketing efforts to the next level.

Beddoe has spent most of her career helping national QSR franchises like Pizza Hut, Sonic Drive-In and Taco Bueno Restaurants create effective marketing strategies. Now, she’s leveraging that experience as she joins MOOYAH’s already stacked leadership team, which includes, CEO Anand Gala, President Doug Willmarth and EVP of Operations and Development Mike Sebazco, whose combined 92 years of experience in restaurant franchising has allowed them to create one of the most guest- and franchise owner-friendly opportunities in franchising.

“I have worked with some of the most well-established legacy brands in the industry, and it is so exciting to take that experience and apply it now to a brand that is young, hungry and extremely well-positioned for widespread growth,” Beddoe said.

Beyond Beddoe’s faith in MOOYAH’s brand positioning, she says she has a personal passion for the franchise’s menu, which prioritizes high quality ingredients and customization, accommodating all dietary restrictions.

“I’ve always believed that food is the best way to make authentic connections with people,” Beddoe said. “That’s what breaking bread is all about. So I’m adamant about working with a brand that welcomes everyone, regardless of their dietary restrictions, and MOOYAH checks every box.”

MOOYAH’s fully customizable menu offers a range of items for virtually any diet, including never-frozen, 100-percent Certified Angus Beef®, all-natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, each of which can be served on baked-in-house potato or multigrain wheat buns, or even hand-crafted lettuce buns.

Beddoe joins MOOYAH at a critical time for the brand, which is leveraging the success of its existing franchise owners to take advantage of new growth opportunities in markets across the country. In 2022, the brand is aiming to sign more than 50 new units in its key markets for expansion including Florida, California and its home state of Texas.

“We are beginning a dynamic phase of growth right now, with a proven operating model, successful franchise owners, and diehard fans. And we still have a wealth of prime territory in our top states for new development,” said Doug Willmarth , MOOYAH’s President. “Sarah is the perfect fit for our rapidly expanding brand, ensuring that every franchise owner opens with unparalleled marketing support and widespread brand awareness.”

Beddoe says her first priority in her new role is telling MOOYAH’s story.

“This is a brand that is already doing all the right things with integrity for its loyal guests and expanding franchise owners,” she said. “They are absolutely uncompromising when it comes to the quality of their products and service. The only thing left to do is spread the word. We’re going to get people talking. We’re going to make sure that our story is being told over and over again until everyone sees exactly what we are doing so much better than every other burger brand out there.”

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept committed to providing the best tasting burger experience possible with mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s signature potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from eight flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app.

