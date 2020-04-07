MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Supports Franchise Owners with Marketing Resources to Encourage a Steady Stream of Business During COVID-19

The “Better Burger” Franchise Has Rolled Out a Number of Innovative Strategies to Keep Local Restaurants Running During the Coronavirus Crisis

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) As foodservice brands across the country scale back marketing operations during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has taken the opposite approach, and local Franchise Owners across the U.S. are implementing innovative marketing initiatives to drive brand sales and awareness. The leading fast-casual, “better burger” restaurant franchise has introduced a sweeping set of initiatives to help owners reach their customers even while public dining rooms are closed in markets across the country.

In mid-March, the franchise began offering free delivery for all orders from all MOOYAH locations. That measure has proven so successful at keeping orders coming in that MOOYAH has extended the offer through May 3 as COVID-19 continues to impact the nation. MOOYAH also integrated curbside delivery into their rewards app to help team members quickly connect orders with Guests’ vehicles as they pull up. The MOO Crew team continues to work in collaboration with franchisees on safe and efficient to-go practices.

“The most valuable asset our Franchise Owners have are their loyal Guests, and that’s not something we’re willing to give up,” said MOOYAH President Tony Darden. “Our Franchise Owners have worked hard to grow those relationships in their communities, and we’re going to work just as hard to make sure they have everything they need to maintain those relationships during this difficult chapter.”

Reaching customers is only half the battle. As consumers become increasingly careful with their spending, MOOYAH has rolled out a number of incentives for local owners to offer value to their communities.

Some of those incentives include:

Orders of $20 or more placed through MOOYAH’s online ordering & loyalty app between March 30 and April 5 earn a $10 reward for use within eight days.

A free Little MOO Shake with purchase of burger and fries for orders placed through MOOYAH’s app from April 13 through April 26.

Coupons for free fries have been distributed to franchisees to surprise and delight Guests and thank first responders.

Keeping revenue streams flowing for Franchise Owners is crucial, but MOOYAH is also adamant about supporting local communities through the current crisis. To that end, the franchise has introduced new opportunities for Franchise Owners to lend a hand in their local markets.

In addition to their ridiculicious burgers, fries and shakes available for to-go, curbside pickup and delivery, over half of MOOYAH locations are now offering essential grocery items, such as potato and multigrain buns, whole Idaho potatoes and 2 lb. packs of raw Certified Angus Beef®, to relieve the burden on grocery stores and ensure that Guests have properly stocked kitchens. Some MOOYAH locations are also hosting canned food drives to collect non-perishables for those in need.

Though MOOYAH is a thriving national brand, the franchise system is taking steps to remind Guests that Franchise Owners are hard-working local business owners who are personally invested in the health and safety of their communities. One of those steps is creating a video of owners thanking their local communities for their support during this trying time. That video can be seen here .

“We’ve always been a community-oriented brand, even as we’ve grown our footprint across the U.S., and right now we are doubling down on our commitment to support our own community of owners,” Darden said. “We know how hard our Franchise Owners are working in their communities, and we are doing everything possible to make sure that they see that same commitment and support from our MOO Crew support center team.”

