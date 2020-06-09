MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Solidifies Spot as Top Conversion Opportunity for Restaurant Owners with New Franchise Deals Signed Across the U.S.

The “Better Burger” Brand Has Signed Three Deals with Former Burger Franchisees to Bring MOOYAH to New York City, California and Virginia

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes was founded in 2007 with the goal of providing mouthwatering, made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes and real ice cream shakes to hungry Guests across America. This year, its profile is about to get even bigger by breaking ground in new markets, due in part to three recent franchise agreements finalized with Franchise Owners who chose to switch gears and adjust their previous burger restaurant plans to open MOOYAH instead. The new Franchise Owners will bring the concept to New York City; Chesterfield, Virginia and the cities of Upland, Ontario and Claremont in California.

Twin brothers Art and Nick Depole will open the brand’s first New York City location near Times Square. When the Depole brothers decided to purchase a burger franchise, they initially signed with another burger franchise. They were building out their first location when they decided to switch gears and go with MOOYAH.

“Overall, New York is a very crowded market, and the other burger franchise opportunity didn’t work out for several reasons, so we decided to change directions,” said Art. “We had always been fans of MOOYAH and decided to reach out to their team about a potential franchise opportunity. Once we were introduced to their business model and leadership team, we were blown away – the difference between our experience with MOOYAH and our experience with the other burger franchise was night and day. The MOOYAH team has been so helpful and we are confident that MOOYAH’s exceptional menu and food will be a great fit for New York City.”

The MOOYAH leadership team sees a world of opportunity to boost the brand’s profile and franchise awareness to tourists and locals in New York, alike.

“Even though MOOYAH is in 22 states and has a national presence, being in Manhattan with a proximity to Times Square puts us on stage for many more people to see everything we have to offer,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes President Tony Darden. “Nick and Art have an impressive business acumen and will represent the MOOYAH brand well in Manhattan. This location will also be a springboard for further franchise development throughout New York and the rest of the country.”

Across the coast in California, Franchise Owners Kit Chui and Hank Lu had also planned to open a different burger franchise. Once realizing the issues the company was facing, they began searching for other “better burger” franchise concepts that they could own and operate, signing for three MOOYAH territories.

“When exploring different franchise opportunities, we couldn’t find anything like the high-quality options MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has to offer,” said Lu. “MOOYAH was the standout choice for us based on the experience and quality food that will be perfect in the California communities where we will be developing restaurants.”

While other burger brands are dealing with instability, MOOYAH is thriving behind a strong and ethics-focused corporate team and more than a decade of proven success. MOOYAH has also unveiled a prototype that showcases new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards, and a new logo. Today, the brand has nearly 100 restaurants either open, under construction or in development in markets across the U.S., with plenty of available territory in hot markets for franchising. MOOYAH’s team is currently looking for Franchise Owners to partner with to open restaurants in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham and Richmond, Virginia.

“Over the last year, MOOYAH has been laser-focused on making our brand the best it can be,” Darden said. “We have honed in on what makes us unique and special in the space. We are always interested in connecting with potential Franchise Owners who want to have fun, get involved in their communities and own a strong business.”

For more information on franchising with MOOYAH or converting an existing burger restaurant, visit https://franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .