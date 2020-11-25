MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Shows a Commitment to High-Quality, Fresh Ingredients with Continued Partnership with Avocados From Mexico

The fast-casual, “better burger” franchise is committed to providing a quality product to Guests while supporting Franchise Owners with incremental sales opportunities.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the fast-casual restaurant franchise that’s known for its mouthwatering, made-to-order “better burgers,” is updating its offerings to include the brand’s vendor Avocados From Mexico’s “100% fresh” seal on all new menu formats, online descriptions, social media and email campaigns, beginning this fall.

As consumers look for healthier options, MOOYAH’s updated menu, which completed its rollout on October 6, has been thoughtfully redesigned with changing consumer demands in mind. MOOYAH is now using the fresh seal on social and email marketing campaigns whenever photos of avocado are shown — specifically for the Lifestyle Burgers , a variety of menu offerings that launched last year with a focus on meeting Guest’s nutritional preferences.

Recently, Avocados From Mexico sponsored free delivery through the MOOYAH Rewards App for all orders that included fresh avocado on National Avocado Day on July 31. The fresh seal was included on all to-go packaging that entire weekend, and MOOYAH saw a 41% year-over-year increase in avocado sales for July, helping to benefit the brand’s Franchise Owners.

“We have been partners with MOOYAH for the past few years, and we love knowing that people are enjoying our fresh avocados on their burgers,” said David Spirito, Senior Director of Culinary & Food Service for AFM. “We are looking forward to continuing our relationship and being able to provide MOOYAH Guests with our top-quality product that enhances their meals.”

According to studies by Technomic that were commissioned by Avocados From Mexico , 83 percent of Guests want restaurants to add more fresh items to their menus, 67 percent of Guests believe avocado add-ons improve menu item quality perceptions and 54 percent of consumers want more avocados on their sandwiches. Avocados From Mexico are always in season 365 days a year, assuring the best in freshness and flavor.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Vice President of Brand Natalie Anderson Liu notes that Avocados From Mexico not only helps make the brand’s offerings even tastier for Guests, but also more successful and lucrative for Franchise Owners.

“Avocados From Mexico has been so generous as a brand partner, helping make initiatives like free delivery possible,” said Anderson Liu. “We are committed to providing a quality product to our Guests while supporting our Franchise Owners through menu innovation and promotions that drive continued growth in our app downloads and usage . Featuring fresh, heart healthy avocados as a delicious burger topping while also driving more Guests to order MOOYAH from our app is win-win.”

About MOOYAH

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2019, MOOYAH ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers and Shakers and on Franchise Dictionary’s Top 100 Game Changers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

About Avocados From Mexico



Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

