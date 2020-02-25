MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Ranked in Top 100 Franchises by Franchise Gator

Better Burger Franchise Looks Ahead to a Big 2020 with New Prototype Design, Menu Innovations and a Strategic Growth Plan to Open 14 Locations This Year

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The sign of a successful franchise is a concept that never stagnates. For MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, 13 years in business means constantly evolving to match changing consumer preferences and improve unit-level economics for Franchise Owners. With innovation comes industry recognition, as the brand was recently listed on Franchise Gator’s 2020 Top 100 Franchises , a ranking of the top franchise and business opportunities.

“This recognition from Franchise Gator came at the perfect time, as we kick off 2020 with a focus on growing the brand with new franchise partners,” said MOOYAH President Tony Darden. “It is always rewarding to receive a nod from the industry, particularly from our peers in franchising. We look forward to a year filled with innovation, growth and inviting new members into our franchise family.”

In 2019, MOOYAH announced a new prototype design and logo refresh, set to roll out this month. The new prototype will feature community-minded, flexible seating areas, a designated area for pickup orders, digital menu boards and back-of-house kitchen display systems, as well as a modernized logo. MOOYAH will unveil the first of the 14 new prototype locations slated to open this year in Hoover, Alabama. Ten existing locations will be remodeled in 2020, and all existing locations will feature the new design by the end of 2024.

In addition to its new restaurant design, MOOYAH recently added its line of Lifestyle Burgers that align with consumer preferences to its menu. Options include The Paleo, The Keto, The Low Cal, The Vegetarian, The Gluten-Free, and this January, The Vegan joined the line-up.

“We are committed to meeting our Guests where they are, whether that is providing a menu item that matches their dietary preferences or making our food conveniently available for dine-in, carryout and delivery,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH Vice President of Brand. “2020 will be a huge year for the brand as we begin converting our locations to the new design and service model and focus on continued innovation for our Franchise Owners and Guests.”

MOOYAH is actively seeking potential Franchise Owners across the U.S. with targeted markets such as Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa and Charlotte.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2019, MOOYAH ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers and Shakers and on Franchise Dictionary’s Top 100 Game Changers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .