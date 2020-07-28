MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes to Provide Guests with its Mouthwatering, Customizable Meals in Upland, California

Computer Industry Veterans and Long-time Friends Gear Up to Open First of Three Franchised Restaurants

Upland, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” franchise, is getting ready to extend its California footprint by opening the eighth location in Upland later this year. The restaurant will be located at 65 E Foothill Blvd. in the Upland Village Center. The Upland opening marks the first MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for Franchise Owners Kit Chui and Hank Lu who believe its casual dine-in experience and versatility in delivery, curbside pick-up and to-go options for Guests will be a great fit for Upland. Once the Upland restaurant is established, Chui and Lu are planning to bring two more locations to Ontario and Claremont shortly after.

“When exploring different franchise opportunities, we couldn’t find anything like the high-quality options MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has to offer,” said Lu. “We looked at other ‘better-burger’ competitors like BurgerIM, but MOOYAH was the standout choice for us based on the experience and quality food that will be perfect in Upland, Ontario and Claremont.”

Chui and Lu independently moved to Southern California from China in the late 80s and became close friends shortly after. Both working in the computer industry, the duo met because Lu was Chui’s computer supplier. They then worked together at multiple technology companies.

The business partners have dreamed of opening their own business together for the past several years, and they narrowed in on the restaurant industry knowing that Chui’s experience owning First Szechuan, a Chinese restaurant in Westwood, would help set them up for success. The duo considered opening a restaurant from scratch, but they chose to go into franchising to be able to follow a proven system and for stronger financial security for their ultimate retirement.

“Kit and Hank are going to be strong operators as they open their first MOOYAH and have plans to add two additional locations, which will bring us to 10 locations across California,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes President Tony Darden. “The duo is dedicated to excellence and has experience in the restaurant industry. They no doubt will be bringing our world-class burgers, fries and shakes to the folks of Upland to enjoy however they please – through curbside pick-up, to-go, delivery – or in our dining rooms which will hopefully be open by the time this restaurant opens later this year.”

In February, MOOYAH opened its first restaurant featuring a new prototype that showcases new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards, and a new logo. The Upland restaurant will be one of the first 10 locations nationally to be designed with the updated look.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with ten free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .