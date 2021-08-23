MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Pays Homage to its Lone Star State Roots With its Newest Limited Time Offering The Big Dill Burger and Texas Pecan Shake

Inspired by its home state, the “better burger” brand is unveiling Texas-sized flavors, featuring southern-style fried pickles, available August 23rd through October 31st.

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the “better burger” franchise based in Texas, is spreading its Lone Star State love across the U.S. by bringing Southern-inspired flavors to its more than 80 locations across the country, from New York City to California and Wisconsin down to Florida. The Big Dill and Texas Pecan Shake will be available starting August 23 through October 31, the perfect time to enjoy fall flavors.

“MOOYAH is Texas-born and based, and we wanted to pay homage to our roots with flavors that Texas is known for,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH’s VP of Brand. “We wanted to give Guests the opportunity to experience a true taste of Texas all over the country.”

And because everything is bigger in Texas, The Big Dill features half-pound of Certified Angus Beef®, fried pickles, Tillamook® Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato and housemade bacon pecan BBQ spread, all on a freshly baked potato bun.

The Texas Pecan Shake taps into its namesake flavors from Texas’ official state dessert pecan pie – featuring real, melt-in-your-mouth ice cream, butter pecan syrup and sea salt caramel toffee sauce.

“The Big Dill and Texas Pecan Shake are packed with uniquely Texas flavors that give Guests that little sense of southern comfort,” said Anderson Liu. “They tap into those quintessential autumnal flavors of the pecan pie your mom makes and the fried pickles you get at the state fair. We hope to provide our Guests with a bit of nostalgia while also showing off our Texas roots.”

The Big Dill starts at $9.99, and the Texas Pecan Shake starts at $4.99 for the Little MOO size and $5.99 for the Big MOO size.

MOOYAH’s menu was designed to accommodate a variety of dietary preferences, from vegan to vegetarian, gluten-free to low-calorie, paleo-friendly to keto-friendly – not to mention carnivores and picky kids.

Offering a number of bun choices – including baked-in-house artisan potato, multigrain wheat, non-GMO and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers – as well as the option to go with 100% Certified Angus Beef®, all natural turkey or Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, Guests can craft their own dream burger to suit their dietary preferences.

On top of that, Guests can customize their burgers with a variety of gourmet options, including six different cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, fried onion strings, jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces that go beyond the standard ketchup and mustard.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries, made from No. 1 Idaho potatoes, take a total of 24 hours to prepare, and Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from eight different flavors, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more.

