MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Partners with Avocados From Mexico to Kick Off 2019

Better Burger Franchise Offers Delicious and Health-Conscious Options in New Year Promotion

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is helping Guests kick off the New Year with flavor and an eye towards their diets with the announcement of a partnership with Avocados From Mexico.

“We pride ourselves on serving the best burger you’ll ever put in your mouth, but this is also the time of year where we get to show off the fresh and diet-ready options that we have at MOOYAH, including the delicious addition of avocado provided by Avocados From Mexico,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes president and COO Michael Mabry. “As people hunker down to stick with their New Year’s resolutions in the second half of January, they won’t have to sacrifice flavor.”

As part of the promotion, MOOYAH Guests who are text subscribers and MOOYAH Rewards App members will receive a coupon for free avocado with the purchase of any burger. Guests can sign up for the MOOYAH Rewards App by visiting https://www.mooyah.com/rewards/ or downloading from the Apple Store or Google Play. MOOYAH Rewards App members earn one point for every dollar spent and get a $10 reward for every 100 points, while also being eligible for a variety of special offers and promotions throughout the year. Guests can sign up for MOOYAH SMS by texting the word MOOYAH to 97455.

According to studies commissioned by Avocados From Mexico, 83 percent of Guests want restaurants to add more fresh items to their menus, 67 percent of Guests believe avocado add-ons improve menu item quality perceptions and 54 percent of consumers want more avocados on their sandwiches. Avocados From Mexico are always in season 365 days a year assuring the best in freshness and flavorful avocados.

“We are thrilled to partner with booming fast casual chain, MOOYAH, on a campaign that offers consumers the fresh avocado they crave on burgers,” said Avocados From Mexico president and CEO Alvaro Luque. “Research shows patrons are willing to pay up to $2 more to add fresh avocado. This offer is sure to delight MOOYAH’s loyal guests, and we hope they discover how essential avocados are to the perfect burger experience.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes



MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

About Avocados From Mexico



Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.

