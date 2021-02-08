MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens in Upland, California; Providing Mouthwatering, Made-to-Order Burgers to Hungry Guests

Computer Industry Veterans and Long-time Friends are Opening Their First of Three Franchised Restaurants on February 8

Upland, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” franchise, is opening its seventh California restaurant in Upland on February 8, 2021. Located at 75 E. Foothill Blvd. in the Upland Village Center, the opening marks the first MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for Franchise Owners Kit Chui and Hank Lu. The duo chose to franchise with the growing brand because they believe its versatility in delivery, curbside pick-up and to-go options for Guests will help to introduce the next-level burger restaurant to the people of Upland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the casual dining room will be closed until further notice.

The business partners already have their sights on expansion. Chui and Lu are planning to bring two more locations to Ontario and Claremont over the next few years.

“When exploring different franchise opportunities, we couldn’t find anything like the high-quality options MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has to offer,” said Lu. “We looked at other ‘better-burger’ competitors, but MOOYAH was the standout choice for us based on the experience and quality food that will be perfect in Upland, Ontario and Claremont.”

Chui and Lu each moved to Southern California from China in the late 80s and became close friends shortly after. Both working in the computer industry, the duo met because Lu was Chui’s computer supplier. While working together at multiple technology companies, the two became close friends and discussed their dream of opening their own business together for the past several years. They narrowed in on the restaurant industry knowing that Chui’s experience owning First Szechuan, a Chinese restaurant in Westwood, would help set them up for success. The business partners considered opening a restaurant from scratch, but they chose to go into franchising to be able to follow a proven system and for stronger financial security for their ultimate retirement.

“Kit and Hank are going to be strong operators as they open their first MOOYAH and have plans to add two additional locations in California,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes President Tony Darden. “The duo is dedicated to excellence and has experience in the restaurant industry. They no doubt will be bringing our world-class burgers, fries and shakes to the folks of Upland to enjoy however they please – through curbside pick-up, to-go, delivery – or eventually in our dining rooms, which will hopefully be open during the spring.”

Once the dining area opens, Guests will enjoy MOOYAH’s refreshed prototype that launched in 2020. As one of the first 13 locations featuring this restaurant design nationwide, the Upland location showcases new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards and a new logo.

The brand is actively expanding across California with an existing Franchise Owner set to open in Sacramento early this year. For franchising opportunities in California or other states across the U.S., please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app.

