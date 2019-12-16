MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens New Location in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

Gourmet deli owner land on MOOYAH’s “better burgers” for their next business venture with their first restaurant opening on December 16th

Blue Bell, PA (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast casual, “better burger” franchise, is gearing up to open in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania on December 16th. The restaurant will be located at 990 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422, and it marks the first MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for Franchise Owner Julie Lee.

“The selling point for me was gaining the ability to provide a great burger place to the community I live in, and to serve busy families on-the-go and in need of a delicious and affordable meal,” said Julie Lee. “As a parent of three little children, MOOYAH’s family-driven aspect of the brand really appeals to me. If I’m going to be married to a brand – I have to love it.”

After leaving the food service industry to start a family, Julie always knew she would want to get back into operating her own business. She has an extensive background in food service and hospitality, owning and operating a high-end gourmet deli in northern New Jersey for over five years, as well as owning and operating a Wetzel’s Pretzels franchise. Familiar with MOOYAH, Julie decided to meet with the leadership team, which solidified her love for the brand, further appreciating the corporate team’s experience and company’s fun-loving culture.

“With Julie’s knowledge and experience in the food service industry, coupled alongside her community-focus on families, she will be a great addition to our franchise family,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes President and COO Tony Darden.

One of Julie’s favorite attributes of the brand is that the products are always fresh and never frozen. Like many parents, MOOYAH prioritizes high-quality, premium ingredients and places an emphasis on creating a family-oriented atmosphere. She believes that MOOYAH will be a perfect fit for the Blue Bell community.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef® burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey and mouthwatering black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with 10 free veggie toppings and 10 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. No. 1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from seven flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s Chocolate® to Reese’s®, Oreo® and more.

