MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opening Second Baton Rouge Location; Bringing 25+ Jobs to Market

After their son convinced them MOOYAH was the only franchise worth buying, Chas and LaVondra Coleman are opening their second Baton Rouge location at 9730 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 1 in City Square, on May 17, 2021.

Baton Rouge, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Franchise Owners Chas and LaVondra Coleman are looking forward to serving even more Guests “better burgers” with their second area location opening this month. The restaurant, opening for dinner beginning on May 17th, will be located at 9730 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The couple was introduced to the restaurant when their son and his friends tried the burgers while on a class trip. Their son was so enthralled by the experience, he returned home and told his parents that MOOYAH was the only franchise worth investing in. The rest is history.

“It’s about quality ingredients, quality food and great hospitality,” Franchise Owner LaVondra Coleman said. “We try to welcome our Guests into MOOYAH. That’s what you do when someone’s visiting. The first thing you do is offer them something good to eat. If it isn’t good, they won’t come back. We always try to be consistent with our service and food quality.”

Before signing a franchise agreement with MOOYAH, Chas as a senior leader in the utilities industry, and LaVondra had a successful Real Estate franchise in the Midwest. Looking for a change, the Colemans moved to Baton Rouge, where Chas now practices law and management consulting at the Chas Coleman Law Firm.

“The reaction from our community was what drove us to open a second location so soon,” Franchise Owner Chas Coleman said. “The way we’ve operated our existing location is a strong commitment to the brand, the look and the recipes. As an attorney, just about everyone who walks into my office has a problem. At MOOYAH, Guests are happy. That’s what made us confident to expand. The more we commit, the happier people are.”

Last year, the brand began opening restaurants featuring a new prototype that showcases new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards, and a new logo. The Baton Rouge restaurant will be one of the first 10 locations nationally to open with the updated look.

The City Square location will soft open with dinner hours initially with plans to begin opening at 11am shortly thereafter. The Colemans are currently hiring to add 25+ new jobs to the community. To inquire about hiring, text 2631103 to 31063 to apply.

“We love to see our Franchise Owners find success and continue investing in the brand to open multiple locations,” said Tony Darden, MOOYAH President. “The Colemans are one family of many across our system that are choosing to expand to bring our top notch food to more and more members of the community. We admire their dedication to providing a superior product and outstanding Guest service.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

Contact:

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312-526-3996

lturner@hellomainland.com

The post MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opening Second Baton Rouge Location; Bringing 25+ Jobs to Market first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.