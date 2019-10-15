MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opening in Brentwood with Plans to Add Nine More Restaurants in Nashville Area

Martin Arguello, Franchise Owner of MOOYAH, to open his first restaurant in Spring 2020 located in The Hill Center Brentwood

Brentwood, TN (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Brentwood. The restaurant, opening in Spring 2020 will be located in The Hill Center Brentwood located at 219 Franklin Rd. The Brentwood opening marks the first MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for Martin Arguello who is transitioning from the corporate world to become his own boss. Arguello was previously working in various sales positions, a Cloud Data Management Company, cyber security, and in healthcare.

“I discovered MOOYAH as a student in Birmingham because there was one right by my apartment. I visited quite frequently and it offered great food and an enjoyable atmosphere. Everything I’ve ever had there is delicious and the staff always greeted me with a smile,” said Arguello.

Arguello graduated from Samford University as a finance major. Currently, he is working toward his master’s in business administration at Tribeca Nazarene University in Nashville. He began in the corporate world with a career in sales, but soon realized he wanted to be in control of his career destiny. As he started exploring potential business opportunities, Arguello remembered the impressive Guest service and genuine Team Member happiness from his experiences eating at MOOYAH as a student. He felt strongly about that experience when considering becoming a potential business owner. During the discovery process with MOOYAH, Arguello knew that it was a company he could stand behind and feel good about representing. Motivated to bring MOOYAH to his community, he wanted to replicate his same experience in Nashville.

The Hill Center Brentwood location will be the first in Middle Tennessee for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which anticipates a spring 2020 opening in its 2,210 square foot space. There is an existing location in Knoxville, and the company is planning for continued expansion across Tennessee, building out Nashville and Franklin next.

“It’s exciting to bring a fun brand to Brentwood, while being serious about the food we serve. We are talking about fresh-baked buns, never-frozen beef, hand-cut fries, real ice cream shakes and new Keto, vegetarian and low-calorie burgers,” said Arguello.

“Having such great experiences and memories with the brand, we believe that Martin will be laser focused on providing Nashville with a great MOOYAH experience,” said Tony Darden, COO and President of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “Once Guests actually taste the difference, it’s easy to see why we have so many loyal fans. We have had many franchisees join our brand after embracing everything we offer to our Guests, and we know that this first location in Nashville will help lay the path for further development.”

MOOYAH’s executive team is looking to partner with Franchise Owners to add nine additional locations and more than 180 jobs across greater Nashville, including in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville, Clarksville and Bellmeade areas.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef® burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey and mouthwatering black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with 10 free veggie toppings and 10 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. No. 1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from seven flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s Chocolate® to Reese’s®, Oreo® and more.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from six real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s Chocolate®, Reese’s®, Oreo® and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com and franchise.mooyah.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

Media Contact:

Mallorie Anderson

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

mallorie@nolimitagency.com