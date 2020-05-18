MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opening in Brentwood on May 18th, Creating More Than 30 Jobs in Tennessee

Franchise Owner Martin Arguello is following strict guidelines to ensure the health and safety of Guests and Team Members during the national pandemic

Brentwood, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Franchise Owner Martin Arguello is transitioning from the corporate world to become his own boss and realize his dream of becoming a restaurant owner by opening the fast casual, “better burger” franchise in Brentwood, Tenn. on May 18th. The restaurant will be located in The Hill Center Brentwood at 213 Franklin Rd., Suite 160 . The dining room will open at 50 percent capacity; however, both carry out and delivery through the MOOYAH rewards app and online will be available.

“I discovered MOOYAH as a student in Birmingham because there was one right by my apartment. I visited quite frequently and enjoyed the great food and welcoming atmosphere. Everything I’ve ever had there is delicious and the staff always greeted me with a smile,” said Arguello. “I’m so excited to provide the best burger experience to the communities of middle Tennessee and to deliver the MOOYAH oath of high quality and fresh ingredients.”

And with the timing hitting during the COVID-19 national pandemic, Arguello was even able to stay on target to open the restaurant on time with the support of MOOYAH’s corporate team. As many restaurant brands have been experiencing challenges during this crisis, Arguello was passionate about opening on time and providing more than 30 jobs to the community. He has been closely implementing strict guidelines to ensure the safety of the restaurant’s Guests and Team Members with the approaching opening.

“In these unprecedented times, we will be totally focused on providing the best burger experience, while maintaining the highest standards in health, cleanliness and sanitation practices,” said Arguello.

Arguello graduated from Samford University as a finance major and is working toward his master’s in business administration at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. He began his career in sales, but soon realized he wanted to be in control of his professional destiny. As he started exploring potential business opportunities, Arguello remembered the impressive Guest service and genuine Team Member happiness from his experiences eating at MOOYAH as a student. He felt strongly about that experience when considering becoming a potential business owner. During the discovery process with MOOYAH, Arguello knew that it was a company he could stand behind and feel good about representing. Motivated to bring MOOYAH to his community, he wanted to replicate his same experience in Brentwood.

“As a Brentwood resident, I am thrilled that this opening will be bringing such a family-friendly and quality restaurant to our town. I have been taking my grandchildren to MOOYAH in Knoxville for years and I’m so proud the brand has chosen to open up in Brentwood. I look forward to sharing the experience I’ve come to know with the families of our great community,” said Ken Travis, Vice Mayor of Brentwood.

This is Arguello’s first restaurant, and the company’s second location in Tennessee – the other is in Knoxville. The brand has the capacity to add nine additional locations by partnering with Franchise Owners in The Volunteer State, creating more than 180 jobs across greater Nashville, including in the cities of Franklin, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville, Clarksville and Bellmeade areas.

“Having such great experiences and memories with the brand, we believe that Martin will be laser-focused on providing the residents of Brentwood with their own memorable dining experiences,” said Tony Darden, President of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “Once Guests actually taste the difference, it’s easy to see why we have so many loyal fans. We have had many franchisees join our brand after embracing everything we offer to our Guests, and we know that this first location in the Nashville area will help lay the path for further development across the area.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with ten free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

