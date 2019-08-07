MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes to Open in First KidZania USA

The Frisco, TX Inclusive City Built Just for Kids Gives Children a View into a Career of a Wide Range of Industries, Including Future MOOYAH Franchisees and Managers

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast casual, “better burger” chain, has partnered with KidZania USA , an interactive city for kids ages 4-14, to be one of the featured restaurant experiences in KidZania’s first North America location. The innovative indoor family entertainment center is set to open in November at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, TX, and it will give kids exposure and a glimpse into various careers in a wide range of industries. MOOYAH will be featuring its mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. The experience for children will include being a MOOYAH Chef and creating their own hand-cut fries and real ice cream shakes.

“KidZania USA brings such a unique concept to learning,” said Tony Darden, President and Chief Operating Officer of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “As one of the first industry partners, we knew we had to be a part of this experience, especially with America’s first location opening in our home state of Texas. We are proud to be involved in this innovative and interactive learning experience.”

KidZania allows its industry partners to tailor the experience they offer to most authentically reflect the future of work. Kids will be able to immerse themselves in building competencies and developing transferable skills for an evolving workforce.

“Exposure leads to opportunity,” says Greg Stevens, CEO of KidZania USA. “KidZania’s global model is staying on the cutting edge of experiential learning by collaborating with industry partners to empower, nurture curiosity and educate kids in a fun way. We’re excited to collaborate with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes and the unique experience it will bring to kids, families and educators worldwide.”

Curriculum-based activities at each establishment have been designed to empower and teach kids essential life skills including communication, problem solving, creativity and teamwork. Stevens adds, “In the U.S., we’re onboarding industry partners and identifying new local champions, because that is what makes the experience real and meaningful.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

For more information on the growing brand and the sweepstakes, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com . For more information on KidZania USA, visit www.kidzaniausa.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s Chocolate®, Reese’s®, Oreo® and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

About KidZania USA

At KidZania USA, kids can take part in exciting and educational real-life adventures. Filling an average 80,000-square-foot indoor facility, KidZania is a safe, inclusive city built just for kids. KidZania provides kids with the opportunity to try more than 100 careers, such as a firefighter, journalist, chef, surgeon and more. KidZania is designed to educate, empower and entertain kids ages 4-14, bridging the gap between school and their future. Founded in 1999, KidZania Global has 27 locations in 21 countries. For more information about the KidZania USA openings in Dallas (November 2019), Chicago (2020), New York (2020) and Los Angeles (2021), visit www.kidzaniausa.com .

