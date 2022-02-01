MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Offers Free Burgers This February

New members of the better-burger brand’s rewards program will receive a free burger after visiting a MOOYAH location twice before February 28.

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the 90-unit, fast-casual, better-burger franchise, is driving engagement with its rewards program this month by offering free burgers, chances to win free MOOYAH for a year, and a bonus referral incentive.

MOOYAH Rewards App members who visit any MOOYAH location twice in February will find a free burger redeemable automatically loaded onto their app after their second visit. Additionally, ??all new Rewards App members who sign up in February will be entered to win MOOYAH for a year with a $250 MOOYAH gift card. One lucky winner will be chosen each week in February.

MOOYAH re-launched its Rewards App in August. Developed in partnership with app developer Punchh and ordering platform Olo, the new app features an improved user experience and a fresh look. It provides valuable coupons, fundraising, and rewards opportunities with an easy-to-use interface.

“With online ordering, delivery, and to-go being a priority for our Guests now more than ever, we updated our app to feature enhancements that improve the convenience,” said Doug Willmarth, MOOYAH’s President. “Our technology team and partners worked hand in hand to create and easy to use, best in class experience.

At the core of the redesigned Rewards App is a generous points program that offers members 1 point for every dollar spent. For every 50 points earned, Guests receive $5 in rewards.

At the end of 2021, MOOYAH’s Rewards Program had more than 500,000 members, and it’s already closing in on 600,000.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept committed to providing the best tasting burger experience possible with mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from eight flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app.

