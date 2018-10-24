Mooyah Burgers Fries & Shakes To Move Into Hollywood Plaza Entertainment Complex

With the Epic NWO Reunion Days Away and Hulk Hogan’s Upcoming Expanded Travel Schedule, Mango’s COO Joshua Wallack Makes Way for Mooyah

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Leading up to the epic NWO Reunion of WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall hosted at Mango’s Tropical Café this Saturday, October 27, Mango’s COO Joshua Wallack announces today new Hollywood Plaza tenant Mooyah Burgers. Mooyah, owned by seasoned franchisee and Ben & Jerry’s Orlando CEO Tareq Qarman, will move into the 4,200 square foot space formally optioned by Hogan’s Beach Shop and will open in 2019. The nationwide fast-casual, better burger restaurant serves mouthwatering made-to-order beef, turkey and veggie burgers, all-beef hot dogs, hand-cut French fries, handcrafted shakes made from real ice cream and more delicious cuisine. CBRE brokered the transaction.

“We had identified this opportunity some time ago, thinking Mooyah would excel on I-Drive,” Qarman said. “Mooyah has an outstanding reputation and food quality, and we are taking it further, bringing an exciting video arcade within the space. It will be a real destination for families, friends and parties!” Qarman also stated he believes this will not be his only Mooyah in Central Florida. Qarman currently operates seven Ben & Jerry’s retail locations, including at Icon 360 on International Drive.

“There are a lot of players in the fast-casual burger space, but we really love Mooyah and their product,” said Joshua Wallack, who with his father David developed Hollywood Plaza and operate Mango’s Tropical Café Orlando, “and unlike many others, they are customizing this space as an entertainment venue. It is important that guests on I-Drive feel like they are in Orlando and being entertained, and this kinetic design will do that. Burgers, high-quality shakes and arcade games, what more could you want? We have a lot of faith in Tareq as a seasoned operator who knows this market well.”

When reached at his Beach Shop in Clearwater while preparing for the NWO Reunion this weekend, Hulk Hogan stated, “Brother, I’m having a blast, but things are changing and my travel schedule is about to ramp up big-time. I can’t reveal too much, but Josh told me about this opportunity, and he and Tareq are stark, raving Hulkamaniacs. I told them to build it and make me proud. I still have my I-Drive location where we are at with the Wallacks and things are great.”

For more information on Mooyah Burgers, visit https://www.mooyah.com. For tickets to NWO Reunion, visit https://hulkhogan.com/2sweettour/. For more information on Mango’s and Hollywood Plaza opening soon, call 407.673.4422 and visit www.mangos.com.

