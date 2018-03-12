MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Launches The Indulgent BBQ

New Taste to Try Features BBQ Sauce for a Taste of Outdoor Grilling Heading into Spring

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Like much of the country, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is ready for spring to arrive and BBQ season to begin. In that spirit, the Texas-based better burger brand is bringing Guests a delectable taste of spring and summer backyard grilling sessions with the latest entry in the company’s popular Taste to Try series: The Indulgent BBQ. Although most Taste to Try builds are available year-round in-restaurant and through online ordering platforms, MOOYAH will promote The Indulgent BBQ in-store, through mobile ads and on social media from March 12 through May 27.

“The first day of spring is only weeks away but we’re ready to get into BBQ mode now,” said Michael Mabry, president and COO of MOOYAH. “With The Indulgent BBQ, we want to help our Guests prepare their taste buds for the great times spent during spring and summer with friends and family at backyard BBQs, grill outs, and picnics.”

The Indulgent BBQ features two 100% fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef® patties, two slices of melted pepper jack cheese, crisp Applewood smoked bacon, golden fried onion strings, BBQ sauce and real mayo – all on a baked in-house bun.

“If you’re going to indulge, do it right – and The Indulgent BBQ is just the right mix of flavor to transport Guests to a backyard BBQ in their minds,” said Natalie Anderson-Liu, vice president of brand for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “Our thick BBQ sauce and real mayo work perfectly with the crisp bacon and onion strings, really packing a flavorful punch in every juicy bite of our never-frozen Certified Angus Beef.”

This marks the second addition to the successful Taste to Try program this year. In 2018, MOOYAH is featuring mouth-watering builds such as The Indulgent BBQ for a longer period of time, giving more Guests the chance to discover and fall in love with each seasonally-inspired build.

The Taste to Try series was created more than two years ago as a way to show Guests just how many delicious combinations are available to create at MOOYAH, with innovative features such as the vegetarian creation The Meatless Beast and the hearty A-Wonderful. The Dallas-based better burger brand is dedicated to creating a Seriously Fun experience with each campaign, and because of this, the Taste to Try program has been embraced by hungry Guests nationwide. Not only are Guests treated to new, fun and flavorful builds throughout the year, but MOOYAH also recognizes the most popular Taste to Try favorites with their induction into the brand’s Burger Hall of “DANG!” At the close of each year, MOOYAH brings back members of the Burger Hall of “DANG!” for a fun promotion to close out the year.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.mooyah.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

