MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Launches First National TV Advertising Campaign

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Burger enthusiasts have been flocking to MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes for more than a decade and now the better burger brand will be coming into their homes through a series of nationally televised commercial spots to air on a variety of cable stations. This marks the first national TV campaign for the growing franchise brand.

“These spots truly capture the quality and value we provide our Guests every day at MOOYAH and now we get to tell that story to a national audience” said Natalie Anderson Liu, Vice President of Marketing for MOOYAH. “Our Franchise Partners are excited to see broadcast marketing for the brand and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so far. We are already getting solid anecdotal feedback within our restaurants from Guests who saw the commercials. However, we are looking forward to examining the analytical data in order to observe the measurable impact of the campaign and continue to guide our marketing decisions with solid performance information.”

The 30-second TV spots launched on January 25 and will run over the course of 16 weeks. The ads incorporate the brand’s “Seriously Fun” messaging, nod to the company’s never-frozen Certified Angus Beefâ, non-GMO buns baked in-house, hand-cut fries from No. 1 Idaho potatoes, 100% real ice cream shakes, and variety of fresh veggies. The company’s value proposition is highlighted as well. While prices vary depending on location, the better burgers start at just $4.99. In addition to the nationally televised spots, the ads will also be utilized for digital marketing including pre-roll, YouTube, Google, Facebook and Instagram.

“As a brand, MOOYAH has grown to the point where national TV ads make sense and fit our strategy to find enhanced ways to support our Franchise Partners across the country,” said Michael Mabry, President and COO of MOOYAH. “These ads will be focused on driving more repeat Guests, and exposing the MOOYAH brand to more first-time Guests. As we continue to sign deals to open additional locations, we are happy to offer new and expanding Franchise Partners this tool as part of our overall marketing support package.”

The spots are another example of how the brand is winning with advanced, targeted marketing tactics. The company begins with intensive research of target markets and then utilizes those analytics to create national and local programs and tools to drive initial Guest counts and exposure. Franchise Partners have access to professionally designed merchandising, promotions, graphics and advertisements intended to reinforce the company’s reputation of serving high-quality products in a fun environment. Those tools include the MOOYAH Rewards App, consumer research & Guest analytics, paid media to increase awareness and trial, public relations coverage for new store openings and other newsworthy events, printed point of purchase kits containing in-store collateral materials, turnkey fundraising program, professional food photography, listing on the brand’s search optimized consumer website, personal LSM planning and execution assistance by the marketing department, custom artwork for local marketing activities, and more.

“The competitive landscape in the burger industry continues to increase and for years we’ve invested in winning the marketing game in order to support our Franchise Partners’ success,” said Mabry. “It’s our mission to be on the forefront of ways to gain increased trial and loyalty from Guests. We want our valued Franchise Partners to have the very best available to them and we want new franchise prospects to understand that the corporate team has their back and is fighting with them to dominate new markets.”

Prospective franchisees should have $500,000 minimum net worth and at least $200,000 in liquid cash. Investment in a MOOYAH franchise ranges between $383,350 and $598,300 (which includes build-out expenses and certain start-up expenses, including the initial franchise fee of $35,000).

Markets are available across the country with specific focus on qualified Franchise Partners in the home state of Texas, specifically in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, and in the southeastern U.S. in and around major markets such as Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to Oreo and more.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.mooyah.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

