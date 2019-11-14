MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Kicks Off New Decade with Refreshed Restaurant Model

The ‘Better Burger’ Fast Casual Franchise Introduces Elevated Design in Q1 2020 to Drive Future Growth of Brand

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to provide its loyal Guests, as well as existing and new Franchise Owners with a fresh and elevated dining experience, unlike one the brand has ever offered. The “better burger” fast-casual franchise has an interior and logo refresh in the works that is set to rock the restaurant system into a new decade with a roll out starting in Q1 of 2020.

The new prototype and design come at a critical point for the brand, as the company is actively ramping up franchising efforts in new as well as existing markets across the U.S. MOOYAH plans to open 14 new locations in 2020, all of which will feature the updated design. Restaurants currently under construction in Hoover, Alabama and Orlando, Florida will be the first to unveil the brand’s new design and are scheduled to open in February 2020.

“This new design and layout will take MOOYAH to the next level in terms of providing a differentiated experience that reduces friction for our Guests and Team Members,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes President Tony Darden. “This new approach will also align with our overall strategy to be accessible to our Guests in the manner in which they want to enjoy their dining experience. The new MOOYAH provides a high-esteem experience, whether that be through dining in, to-go pick-up or delivery. We are confident this elevated design positions us extremely well to achieve our short- and long-term growth strategies as we partner with existing as well as new Franchise Owners. We truly believe the alignment of design and experience with our second-to-none food quality gives us a competitive advantage across the industry.”

MOOYAH’s new design will include the following changes:

New dining areas and seating arrangement: MOOYAH restaurants will now feature more community-minded seating areas with high-top tables. New buildouts will also showcase a flexible seating area where Guests are able to move tables to accommodate larger parties, as well as a section of booth seating for Guests who want to stay for an extended period of time. Additionally, a bench will be added near pick-up order shelving so Guests have a dedicated place to wait.

MOOYAH restaurants will now feature more community-minded seating areas with high-top tables. New buildouts will also showcase a flexible seating area where Guests are able to move tables to accommodate larger parties, as well as a section of booth seating for Guests who want to stay for an extended period of time. Additionally, a bench will be added near pick-up order shelving so Guests have a dedicated place to wait. Purposeful third-party and to-go pick-up areas: In keeping up with consumer demand, MOOYAH will now provide a designated area for shelving that will hold pick-up and to-go orders.

In keeping up with consumer demand, MOOYAH will now provide a designated area for shelving that will hold pick-up and to-go orders. Closing off the kitchen: Up until now, MOOYAH has featured open kitchens, but after gathering Guest feedback and tapping into layout best practices, MOOYAH will now close off the kitchens to create an improved Guest experience, focusing on dining room elements.

Up until now, MOOYAH has featured open kitchens, but after gathering Guest feedback and tapping into layout best practices, MOOYAH will now close off the kitchens to create an improved Guest experience, focusing on dining room elements. Going digital: All locations moving forward will feature digital menu boards as well as back-of-house Kitchen Display Systems to enhance throughput and accuracy.

All locations moving forward will feature digital menu boards as well as back-of-house Kitchen Display Systems to enhance throughput and accuracy. Logo refresh: MOOYAH is updating its logo to a more streamlined, modern application, which will begin rolling out systemwide in January along with the remodeled locations.

The remodel was visualized in collaboration with Livit, a Madrid-based company that has made a name for itself as a global expert in guest experience design. Livit’s research involved a full brand immersion which included dining at multiple MOOYAH locations, as well as at competitor restaurants. Livit worked closely with the MOOYAH leadership team to complete brand analysis, concept rebranding, concept design and the eventual prototype.

“The Livit team worked extremely hard to understand MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes and took a deep dive into the brand’s culture and values,” Livit said. “Livit also looked at where the brand has been, where it stands in the marketplace and how the leadership team envisions its future. The result is a wonderfully updated look that will be recognized by both guests and the fast-casual industry. It has been and remains a pleasure to work with the MOOYAH team.”

MOOYAH’s Vice President of Brand Natalie Anderson Liu says the restaurant refresh will be a gamechanger for the brand as the company works toward upgrading its entire system. In addition to the new locations that will be opening with the elevated design, the franchise will work with Franchise Owners to remodel 12 existing locations in 2020, and all existing locations will remodel to the new design by the end of 2024.

“We have come a long way since our founding in 2007, and we have always embraced change and adapted to our Guests’ evolving needs, as evidenced by our Lifestyle Burgers that align with consumer trends,” said Anderson Liu. “Converting all locations to our new, modern design and service model is critical to realizing the additional sales and traffic it will bring. Our high-quality, ridiculous food has always set us apart from the competition, but now in adding this world-class design, our valued Guests will truly be getting the best ‘better burger’ experience anywhere.”

MOOYAH is actively seeking potential Franchise Owners across the U.S. with targeted markets such as Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa and Charlotte.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes



MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s Chocolate®, Reese’s®, Oreo® and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

