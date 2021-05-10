MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Introduces Tillamook Cheddar Slices at Locations Across Texas and Louisiana

The leading “better burger” franchise is elevating its menu once again, adding the iconic cheese brand to its top-of-the-line topping offerings

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) A “better burger” deserves a better cheese – and that’s why MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , one of the country’s fastest growing burger franchises, is giving it one.

Starting May 10, MOOYAH will offer Tillamook® Cheddar Cheese at restaurants across Texas and Louisiana in a pilot for a limited time.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our Guests the very best cheddar cheese available,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH VP of Brand. “We believe that in addition to being the perfect complement to our delicious burgers, Tillamook’s commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and most of all, keeping the highest quality standards makes this a perfect relationship.”

Tillamook Cheddar’s high quality aligns with MOOYAH’s commitment to offering the most superior ingredients and best flavors possible to its Guests. It will make the perfect topper for the brand’s Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all-natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers served on non-GMO potato and multigrain buns that are baked in-house daily.

Renowned for its farmer-owned business model and commitment to stewardship, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) produces the highest-quality dairy products while supporting farms in the process.

Tillamook Cheddar is internationally renowned, having won accolades and awards from the American Cheese Society, the U.S. Champion Cheese Contest and the International Cheese Awards. Tillamook Medium Cheddar Cheese that will be featured at MOOYAH won the gold medal in the 2010 World Cheese Championship Cheese Contest hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Tillamook is the fastest-growing natural cheese brand on dairy walls across the country, partially in thanks to our restaurant partners who have introduced us to food lovers in new cities,” said Preston Simon, Director of Foodservice at TCCA. “So, when MOOYAH, a brand equally committed to using only the highest quality ingredients and delivering bold flavor, approached us to partner, it was an easy answer.”

A Certified B Corporation®, TCCA has met the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. This is a rigorous certification process, measuring a company’s performance in five categories: governance, workers, customers, community and the environment.

“We look forward to hearing our Guests’ reactions to this test run with Tillamook,” said Anderson Liu. “If all goes well, we plan to expand Tillamook cheeses to more MOOYAH markets, and offer a wide selection of Tillamook cheeses in the future, including pepper jack and Swiss.”

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, french fries hand-cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all-natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked No. 38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at No. 7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp

) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com .

