MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Introduces Lifestyle Burgers to Meet Strong Demand for Guests’ Growing Dietary Needs

New Menu Line Provides Options for Guests with Various Nutritional Preferences

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast casual, “better burger” franchise has launched its newest menu line: a collection of Lifestyle Burgers. With these new menu items, MOOYAH wanted to create options that provide something for everyone due to an ever-growing demand to meet consumers’ dietary preferences and choices. Now, MOOYAH’s Lifestyle Burgers will provide Guests with options for those who follow a Paleo, Keto, Whole30®, vegetarian and gluten-free lifestyle.

“We know our Guests have certain dietary restrictions and preferences that shape their lifestyles and meal choices, and we are committed to giving them options to accommodate those needs,” said Natalie Anderson-Liu, Vice President of Brand for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “For more than a decade, we’ve been giving our Guests unique options like our Iceburgers, but we wanted to go beyond that and ensure that Guests with all dietary preferences know they can enjoy a meal at MOOYAH when they visit our locations.”

As Americans have become more health conscious and lifestyles have evolved to include a variety of dietary programs, MOOYAH’s line of Lifestyle Burgers include:

The Paleo – Featuring a 1/2 lb Certified Angus Beef® Iceburger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Pickles, Diced Onion, Tomato and Mustard

The Keto – Featuring an All Natural Jennie-O® Turkey Iceburger, Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Avocado, Jalapeños, Tomato and Real Mayo

The Whole30® – Featuring a 1/4 lb Certified Angus Beef® Iceburger, Sliced Avocado, Diced Onions, Tomato and Cholula®

The Vegetarian – Featuring a MorningStar Farms® Black Bean Veggie Burger, Sliced Avocado, Fried Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and MOOYAH Sauce on a non-GMO Multigrain Bun

The Gluten-Free – Featuring a 1/4 lb of Certified Angus Beef,® Pepper Jack, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños, Cholula® and Real Mayo on a Gluten-Free Bun

“Ultimately, we are aiming to provide all of our Guests with lighter options should they embrace a lifestyle that includes certain dietary restrictions or preferences,” said Anderson-Liu. “Regardless of if our Guests have restrictions due to health-related issues, or are sticking to a very specific nutrition plan, our new Lifestyle Burgers provide everyone with a quality option that they can feel good about.”

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s Chocolate®, Reese’s®, Oreo® and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

