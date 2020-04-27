MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Introduces Baked-in-House Chocolate Chip Cookies

The better-burger brand is finding new ways to support Franchise Owners and Guests through a difficult period.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) If MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is hoping to fit all of its Guests’ favorite menu items into its name, they’re going to need bigger signs. Starting this month, the better-burger brand is introducing mouth-watering, baked-in-house chocolate chip cookies at franchise locations across the country.

Those cookies are sure to quickly become fan favorites. In fact, for MOOYAH’s growing number of catering orders, they already are. The franchise has long featured chocolate chip cookies as one of its most popular catering items. So when the brand was looking for a new way to delight Guests and support Franchise Owners throughout the COVID-19 crisis, bringing cookies to the in-store menu was a no-brainer.

“There’s nothing quite as comforting as a warm, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie, and comfort is something we are all in need of right now,” said MOOYAH VP of Brand Natalie Anderson Liu. “We’ve already seen how much people love our cookies in catering orders. By making cookies a standard in-store menu item, we’re making it that much easier for fans to get their hands on them.”

The new menu item is not just a boon for Guests. Franchise Owners, too, are positioned to see a substantial benefit from the rollout. MOOYAH’s corporate team has created a robust support package to make sure every participating location can introduce the lucrative new item without a hitch. From pricing and marketing to kitchen operations and packaging, every aspect of the rollout was carefully crafted in advance to ensure Franchise Owners get the best possible results.

Chocolate chip cookies are not the first new menu item MOOYAH has rolled out since the coronavirus crisis began. Earlier this month, the franchise introduced house-made potato chips — another previously catering-only item — to its full-time in-store and online menu, and the results were more than encouraging.

“Our house-made chips took off right away, and they were a great early indication that our Guests are perhaps more eager than ever to bring home great, comforting food, even if they can’t currently enjoy it in our restaurants,” Anderson Liu said.

“All of our recent changes and innovations are aimed at supporting our Franchise Owners and empowering them to support their local communities,” Anderson Liu said. “These are not just difficult times, they are uncertain, and reliability is more important than ever. We are adamant about maintaining that reliability for both our Guests and Franchise Owners.”

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app.