MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Gives Guests Free Double Cheeseburgers All Day on October 10

Dallas-based Better Burger Brand Gives Away Free Signature Burger At Participating Locations with Purchase of Fries, Shake or Drink

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has stood behind its claim that their signature MOOYAH Double Cheeseburger is, “the best cheeseburger you’ve ever put in your mouth.” for more than a decade. Now, they’re giving Guests more of a reason to put the MDC in their mouths by celebrating Free MOOYAH Double Cheeseburger Day on Wednesday, October 10 with the purchase of hand-cut fries, real ice cream shake or drink.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our signature MOOYAH Double Cheeseburger,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes COO & President Michael Mabry. “The MOOYAH Double Cheeseburger is our signature burger, and we believe this celebration is a fun way to put our money where our mouth is and show our Guests how delicious it truly is by offering it as the only burger choice on October 10.”

On Free MOOYAH Double Cheeseburger Day, participating locations across the country will only serve the MDC, personal hand-cut fries, regular drinks and Little MOO chocolate, strawberry and vanilla shakes. Two toasted buns will be topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, half pound of 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® and MOOYAH Sauce. Guests can use their MOOYAH rewards app banked dollars to pay, however other discount offers won’t be accepted. Call-in orders, online orders, third party delivery, catering and fundraisers will not be taking place on Wednesday, October 10.

Participating restaurants will be prepared to serve a minimum of 500 Guests. Restaurants will take the last order at 8pm, or when they run out of ingredients to make MOOYAH Double Cheeseburgers.

“While it’s a gutsy move to only serve one burger for a whole day, that’s how strongly we feel that the MOOYAH Double Cheeseburger is the best burger you’ll ever put in your mouth,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Vice President of Brand Natalie Anderson-Liu. “We’ll be making our hero burger and giving it away free to as many Guests as we can until we run out of ingredients. We’re actually excited to see how many locations have to close early because they gave away so many burgers. Bring on the crowds!”

Guests are encouraged to post pictures of their MOOYAH Double Cheeseburgers on social media using #bestburger. Those who use #bestburger and tag MOOYAH using @mooyahburgers are eligible to win gift cards the brand will award throughout the day.

A dedicated webpage has the full details around MOOYAH Double Cheeseburger Day for those interested in getting a free burger. It can be viewed at mooyah.com/freeburgerday.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

Contact:

Cassidy McAloon

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

Cassidy@nolimitagency.com