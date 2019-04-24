MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Finds Success in Incentivizing Employees with Rewards Through Customer Reviews

The “better burger” franchise continues its Google 5-Star Service Program as it finds success in motivating Team Members and improving Guest communication.

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has responded to the dynamic technology evolution in the restaurant industry by continuing its Google 5-Star Service Program throughout 2019. The better burger franchise announced it has seen success from its Team Members as a result of implementing the program on January 1, 2019. In March, QSR Magazine published that MOOYAH celebrated the number of its 5-star Google reviews had increased 300% since the same time last year.

“To enhance profitability at the franchisee level in 2019, MOOYAH seeks to increase its feedback volume, placing emphasis on the amount of online reviews we receive,” said Natalie Anderson-Liu, Vice President of Brand for MOOYAH. “We’ve created a 5-Star Service Program which has been well-received by Team Members. The 5-Star Service Program allows us to specifically target areas of opportunity, both system-wide and at an individual store level, to help franchisees and their Team Members create a 5-Star Guest experience.”

As of the end of the first quarter of 2019, MOOYAH’s system-wide average star rating had a year-over-year increase from an average star rating of 4.24 stars to 4.51. Additionally, the brand saw a jump in the number of total reviews. The final quarter of 2018 calculated a total of 2,903 reviews (of which 1,669 were 5-star reviews) and rose to 6,097 reviews by the end of 2019’s Q1.

MOOYAH saw its overall 4.28 star rating in December 2018 increase to 4.6 in January 2019. Throughout February and March, MOOYAH has seen some fluctuation in its average Google rating; however, its average star rating has landed between 4.43 to 4.5.

Of the MOOYAH restaurants, 10 were identified for receiving the highest number of reviews and average to above-average ratings in the first quarter of 2019. MOOYAH’s Billings, Montana location tops the list with 314 reviews and an average 4.85 star rating, closely followed by Metairie, Louisiana with 235 reviews and an average star rating of 4.77.

Data from the end of the first quarter of 2019 indicated that the most improved location is Sherman, Texas, which more than doubled its feedback from 40 reviews to 98 reviews, and saw an increase from a 3.98 average star rating to 4.5 by the end of 2019’s Q1.

By rewarding Team Members throughout the program, employee retention rates have risen. MOOYAH announced that 92 Team Members were recognized with gifts this past quarter, with the most being given in January to 52 Team Members.

“The 5-Star Service Program has proven its importance to MOOYAH, displaying a means to connect with our Team Members in a way that matters to them. This program allows us to recognize to those people who are working really hard and are the heart of our brand,” said Anderson-Liu.

The incentive is beneficial to both MOOYAH’s Team Members and to the overall Guest experience. The program will continue throughout 2019 and the brand looks forward to continued success by motivating its Team Members and providing a basis for improvement among franchisees.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com.

About MOOYAH

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s Chocolate®, Reese’s®, Oreo® and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

Contact:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com