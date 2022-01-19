MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Enters 2022 With Four New Signings For 15 Units

After a record-setting 2021 with the highest unit sales ever, the brand is off to a hot start in 2022 with a new company President leading the charge.

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the fast-growing 90-unit fast-casual better-burger franchise, finished 2021 strong, with record average unit sales and 38 restaurants exceeding $1 million sales mark. The brand also achieved record-breaking franchise sales in 2021, signing 7 deals for 39 new locations. Now the franchise is building on the momentum with plans for 19 deals for 53 new locations in 2022, having recently signed for 15 units within the first two weeks of the year.

In 2021, MOOYAH began to accelerate unit growth plans, with a goal of opening over 30 locations per year by 2023. The company is focusing development efforts on expanding its presence in existing markets including Texas, California, and Florida, as well as growing with existing franchisees.

“We are seeing strong demand for new locations and had a record year both in terms of franchisees new to the brand and commitments from our current owners” stated Mike Sebazco, MOOYAH’s EVP of Operations and Development. “We are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities created by the pandemic. Our investments in technology and strong off-premises sales give our Guests more ways to buy from us, and our same-store sales have continued to grow year-over-year. Whether customers opt for delivery, curbside pickup, carry-out or dine in — our customers truly value our commitment to serving the highest quality burgers.”

Essential to the brand’s growth goals in 2022 is the addition of Doug Willmarth, a strategic brand leader in the restaurant industry, who joined MOOYAH as President on December 2.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve our Franchise Operators,” Willmarth said. “The brand’s commitment to delivering the best burger experience to Guests every day is second to none. And our fans are fanatical about how much better our burgers, fries and shakes are. As we rapidly expand our locations and continue our strong track record of same-store sales growth, it is an exciting time to be joining the brand.

Willmarth will lead the MOOYAH leadership team to increase brand awareness, accelerate sales, and build Franchise Owner success. The company has immediate plans to partner with qualified prospects to build out the states of Texas, Florida, Tennessee and California.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept committed to providing the best tasting burger experience possible with mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from eight flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app.

