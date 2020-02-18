MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Enters 2020 With a New Restaurant Remodel and Eyes on Continued Franchise Development Expansion

The beloved better burger brand is set to open 14 new locations and anticipates partnering with a dozen new franchisees.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers Fries & Shakes , the “better burger” fast-casual franchise, is getting even better in 2020. Both Guests and Franchise Owners alike are reaping the benefits of exciting new changes for the brand, including continued expansion into new markets and a revamped restaurant model .

In 2020, MOOYAH will be opening 14 new locations, all of which will feature the new prototype design. The design includes dining room seating zones created to accommodate community dining, dedicated third-party delivery and pickup shelving, closed kitchens, digital menu boards and an overall more modern vibe. The redesign, which includes a refreshed logo, was created in collaboration with Madrid-based design company Livit —a team of architects, designers and developers who describe themselves as “global experts in Guest experience and design.”

“MOOYAH has entered Q1 of the New Year with an enhanced focus on the Guest experience based on insights we implemented from a phase of intensive research and analysis,” said VP of Brand Natalie Anderson Liu about MOOYAH’s new renovations. “The work we have done has already resulted in our best sales year yet, and we aim to carry that momentum through the rest of 2020 and beyond.”

As far as development goes, MOOYAH celebrated significant openings with industry veterans in 2019 , including locations in Houma, Louisiana ; Blue Bell, Pennsylvania ; Billerica, Massachusetts ; and Virginia Beach, Virginia . MOOYAH also proudly partnered with KidZania USA , an interactive “city” for kids ages 4-14. The indoor family entertainment center joined forces with MOOYAH to open its first-ever North America location in Frisco, Texas.

In 2020, MOOYAH is planning to open 14 locations. The Barrow family opened their third location this month, and multi-unit Ben & Jerry’s franchisee Tareq Qarman, along with husband-and-wife duo Angel and Sebnem Flores, are growing MOOYAH’s footprint in the Orlando market. Martin Arguello will be opening his first ever MOOYAH in Brentwood, Tennessee in the Spring of 2020, as the brand’s first of a potential 10 restaurants across Tennessee. The brand is also adding its fourth location in Connecticut with new franchisees Kalpesh & Jignesh Patel, and longtime Franchise Owners Randall, Josh and Lucas Bergeson, are opening their fourth location in Wisconsin.

“We could not be more proud to partner with our Franchise Owners.” said Tony Darden, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes President. “They are the lifeblood of our organization, and we look forward to strengthening those relationships in our mission to bring MOOYAH’s high-quality and freshly prepared product to more markets in 2020.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef® burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. No. 1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2019, MOOYAH ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers and Shakers and on Franchise Dictionary’s Top 100 Game Changers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .