MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes to Drive Holiday Gift Card Sales with Gamification for Guests

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As the 2019 holiday season begins, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the fast casual, “better burger” chain, is unveiling a new, scratch-off gift card promotion. The promotion, which runs November 11 to December 29, will let MOOYAH Guests win up to $20 in free food and drink when they purchase $25 in gift cards. With each gift card purchase of $25 or more, Guests will receive a branded scratch-off card that reveals a prize of $5, $10, $15 or $20 off of their favorite MOOYAH meals.

Every MOOYAH Guest will be given a scratch-off card with any order receipt or to-go bag. Two compelling coupon offers are on the back side of the card to encourage repeat visits for Guests, regardless of gift card purchase. These branded scratch-off cards can also be used for local store marketing through distribution to business neighbors, school contacts and community influencers.

“Our 2019 Holiday Gift Card Promotion is a unique way to have fun with our loyal Guests and capture our share of gift card sales,” said MOOYAH Vice President of Brand, Natalie Anderson Liu. “MOOYAH is a brand that enjoys innovating and engaging with our Guests in creative ways. By creating a gamification experience with the scratch-off cards, we are able to stand out from competitive gift card offers during this time of year when most gift cards are purchased.”

The food service industry has been the most lucrative for gift card sales historically, with over 30% of all general gift cards being redeemed at restaurant locations. Considering many consumers try a business for the first time after receiving a gift card, the promotion has the potential to introduce new, loyal fans to the MOOYAH brand.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef® burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey and mouthwatering black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with 10 free veggie toppings and 10 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. No. 1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from seven flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s Chocolate® to Reese’s®, Oreo® and more.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all-natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real kinds of cheese, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s Chocolate®, Reese’s®, Oreo® and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

