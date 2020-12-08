MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Continues Supporting Communities with New Digital Fundraising Program

Raising more moolah has never been easier with the implementation of the “better burger” concept’s new donation platform.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has invested in a brand new in-restaurant fundraising program, making it possible for Guests to donate to their favorite, local nonprofits and schools just by eating a tasty, fresh meal. During a year when so many people could use a pick-me-up, the leading burger franchise is helping Guests turn MOOYAH into moolah to support causes important in each community.

Through MOOYAH’s Rewards app, Guests can participate by donating digitally after entering a promo code prior to ordering delivery or takeout. Digital fundraiser sales are then added to regular in-store fundraiser sales, making it possible for anyone wanting to participate whether in-person or at-home to have their sales counted toward the fundraiser. MOOYAH has always encouraged franchisees to be involved within the communities they serve, and this new program helps the brand carry on this tradition, especially during this difficult time.

“Just because this year has presented a variety of challenges doesn’t mean that we can’t still find ways to support our local communities where we live, work and eat,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes VP of Brand Natalie Anderson Liu. “We actually feel that now, more than ever before, Guests need a way to find a little extra happiness. This is our way of getting involved and showing that we care for the organizations and causes that are near and dear to our Guests’ hearts.”

MOOYAH worked with customer loyalty and engagement platform developer Punchh to create a solution allowing Guests to apply sales digitally so they wouldn’t have to dine-in if they’re not comfortable doing so, or if their schedule makes it difficult. The promo codes are set up for each of MOOYAH’s locations at the individual store level, and give app users one bonus point when they use the set codes. MOOYAH is able to track net sales to calculate donation amounts and provide a boost to its local stores and communities. MOOYAH is currently the only client of Punchh that uses these unique restaurant promo codes for fundraisers, and it has become a case study in this new added capability for MOOYAH.

“As a leading customer loyalty and engagement solution, we pride ourselves on the versatility of our platform and our ability to meet the ever-changing needs of our partners,” said Don Wight, Chief Revenue Officer at Punchh. “Since initially engaging with MOOYAH to drive customer engagement through a fully integrated, seamless customer experience, we have realized incredible success together. We see great value in our partnership with MOOYAH and are proud to power this expansion of its digital landscape to offer fundraisers as we evolve the customer experience and simultaneously support the local communities in which it operates.”

Participation requires Guests to have the MOOYAH app, which has stimulated an influx of new downloads and users. Fundraisers have always helped with driving in new Guests into MOOYAH; and with the Rewards app now on their phones, these new patrons of the brand have become loyal users. During one recent fundraiser, for example, 81% of app orders for the fundraiser were new downloads.

As the pandemic continues, MOOYAH will continue to support franchisees and their communities in these difficult times.

