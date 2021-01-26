MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Closes Out 2020 By Welcoming 18 Stores into the Million Dollar Club

On top of stellar sales, the rapidly expanding better burger franchise signed agreements to develop 17 new restaurants in 2020 and plans to open 16 more in 2021.

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Despite a year rife with challenges for the restaurant industry, fast-growing franchise MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes announced that 18 of its stores joined the franchise’s Million Dollar Club – a group of restaurants who have pulled in at least $1 million in sales – by the end of 2020.

Among this year’s million dollar club inductees: three new MOOYAH locations that were in their first twelve months of operation, as well as four existing locations that were able to crack the million-dollar mark for the first time in 2020. Additionally, 25 locations posted year-over-year net sales gains.

“It was interesting to us how many stores grew sales in 2020,” Mike Sebazco, Vice President of Operations said. “We were able to onboard a third-party delivery strategy, implement curbside delivery and make it easier to buy from us. I know a lot of other brands in the industry did not enjoy that level of success.”

Set against the backdrop of pandemic lockdowns and dining room size-restrictions, the stellar performance caps a busy year for the brand. MOOYAH opened seven stores, representing a 10% increase in the number of MOOYAH locations, and completed five full store reimages. In 2020, the brand unveiled its first updated restaurant design, featuring dining room seating zones created to accommodate community dining, dedicated third-party delivery and pickup shelving, closed kitchens, digital menu boards and an overall more modern vibe.

Additionally, 30% of new stores were opened by existing Franchise Owners, attesting to the faith investors have in the brand’s future as evidenced by the leadership team’s all-hands-on-deck approach to franchise support.

“From the beginning of the pandemic my ask was that we stay focused on how best we can support our Franchise Partners,” said Tony Darden, MOOYAH’s President. “Our owners are the lifeblood of MOOYAH, so being able to show fluidity in our initiative implementation process was paramount. At the core of this was being steadfast in our conviction that there would be no layoffs amongst the corporate support team, thus alleviating any personal concerns to focus on supporting our Franchise Owners.”

Not only did the concept experience sales growth, but the brand grew its franchise base, signing five franchise groups who are slated to open 17 new stores. In 2021, the brand has set its sights on opening 15 new restaurants in key markets across the U.S. – including a Midtown, Manhattan location steps from Times Square. An additional 10-unit deal will pepper the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the brand’s newly remodeled look and always fresh taste.

“Not only did we not lose any projects that were on the board, we actually gained a couple,” Sebazco said. “We were able to attract refugees from other brands that weren’t getting support.”

MOOYAH intends to keep the growth fast-tracked through 2021, projecting 12 new signings representing 29 new restaurant locations. The company is targeting expansion in Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Tampa, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, Nashville, Atlanta, Richmond and California.

“We have a lot of wind in our sails right now,” says Sebazco. “We have a lot of initiatives that will continue our upward trajectory this year and beyond.”

In addition to building Guest excitement with limited-time offers and an improved app that will make ordering easier, the brand plans to roll out more digital menu boards, giving locations the flexibility to dynamically adjust prices and updates.

And going into 2021, MOOYAH will continue the store remodeling programs that started in 2020, providing improved in-store experiences for its Guests, planning for 10 existing location remodels. Additionally, Guests will also soon have the option to use a kiosk at select stores, with five new locations already signing up for kiosk ordering as an additional point of sale option.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

