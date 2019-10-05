The BOGO Burger Week Deal Is Available To All MOOYAH Rewards App Members, Limit One Per Day Per Rewards App Account

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the fast casual, “better burger” chain, is gearing up to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts with BOGO Burger Week 2019 at participating locations. From October 7 to 13, Guests are invited to buy any burger and get one FREE of equal or lesser value with the purchase of shareable fries. Each day of the week, MOOYAH Rewards App members will receive a new BOGO offer in their inbox, limit one per day per rewards app account.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Guests to not only enjoy a great deal, but to experience everything that the MOOYAH Rewards App has to offer,” said Tony Darden, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes President and COO. “Rewards members have access to exclusive offers, referral bonuses and convenient, customizable online ordering options which allows them to skip the line and go straight to the pickup counter.” For each dollar spent on the free MOOYAH Rewards App, members receive one point, with 100 points equaling a $10 reward. Guests can refer a friend to MOOYAH Rewards to earn additional points.

In addition, MOOYAH Rewards members get free personal fries just for downloading the app and signing up (cannot be combined with BOGO deal). Download the MOOYAH Rewards App on Google Play or the Apple App Store here .

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef® burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey and mouthwatering black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with 10 free veggie toppings and 10 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. No. 1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from seven flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s Chocolate® to Reese’s®, Oreo® and more.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from six real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s Chocolate®, Reese’s®, Oreo® and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com and franchise.mooyah.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

